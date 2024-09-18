BURRY PORT, Wales, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euldora Financial, a pioneering leader in wealth creation and entertainment investment, and its subsidiary, Pantheum Studios, are spearheading a $400 million film production deal in collaboration with Black Deer Entertainment. This five-year agreement highlights Euldora and Pantheum's leadership in the entertainment industry and their commitment to producing cutting-edge, high-quality films. At least 20% of the projects under this deal will be filmed at Pantheum Studios' forthcoming 150-acre state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey, positioning the studio as a global destination for film production.

Left: Poya Shohani Right: Christopher Hurley

As industry powerhouses, Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios are setting new standards for reliability, sustainability, and predictability in film production. This strategic partnership further solidifies their role as key drivers in reshaping the future of entertainment through innovative and financially sound approaches to filmmaking.

"Working alongside industry-leading entities such as Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios is a true honor," said Christopher Hurley, Co-founder and CEO of Black Deer Entertainment. "This partnership allows Black Deer to align with established giants, while contributing our expertise in Producing, VFX and post-production across the entire slate of films. We've already made significant strides, and more exciting announcements will follow soon."

This collaboration was made possible through the efforts of Dan Griffin, Executive Vice President of Production at Pantheum Studios, whose instrumental role helped establish the relationship between the parties. Poya Shohani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Black Deer Entertainment will lead the company's efforts to ensure a successful outcome for this slate of films.

Jeff Wallner, President of Production at Pantheum Studios, stated, "With this deal, we are cementing Pantheum Studios' position as a cornerstone of film production in New Jersey. Our facility will be a hub for groundbreaking creativity, and we are proud to be driving this forward alongside Euldora Financial and Black Deer Entertainment."

With Euldora Financial leading the charge and providing a robust financial framework, and Pantheum Studios delivering cutting-edge production capabilities, this collaboration represents a major step forward in redefining global film production. The partnership fosters seamless teamwork and unparalleled creative opportunities. The new Pantheum Studios facility is expected to attract talent from across the world, further enhancing its status as a premier production destination.

Jeremy L. Christensen, Founder and CEO of Euldora Financial, added, "This partnership highlights our mission to lead the industry with innovative and impactful films. We are excited to welcome Black Deer Entertainment into this powerful alliance and look forward to shaping the future of film production together."

The $400 million deal will produce a wide range of films, contributing to the growth of New Jersey's entertainment sector and firmly establishing Pantheum Studios as a leader in film production excellence.

About Euldora Financial

Euldora Financial is a pioneering leader in wealth creation and entertainment investment. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Euldora Financial empowers groundbreaking projects in the entertainment industry through a robust financial framework that drives high-quality productions. Euldora Financials' approach is centered on fostering creativity while ensuring financial stability across every venture. https://euldora.com/

About Pantheum Studios

Pantheum Studios, a subsidiary of Euldora Financial, is a state-of-the-art film production facility. Known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to fostering creative talent, Pantheum Studios offers world-class production capabilities that cater to global filmmakers, actors, and production teams. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Pantheum Studios is positioning itself as a leader in the global film industry. https://pantheumstudios.com

About Black Deer Entertainment

Black Deer Entertainment creates innovative media investment structures to finance content across all platforms, taking projects from development through production to marketing and distribution. "It's a great time to be involved in high-end independent content as it continues to gain traction from investors, media companies, advertisers, agencies, and platforms worldwide." Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Hurley. "Our approach is to create bespoke deals around world-class content that generate meaningful returns. Take a look at some of the projects we're really proud of, alongside some exciting new opportunities in both film and VFX." Co-Founder and Managing Director Poya Shohani. https://www.blackdeerentertainment.com

