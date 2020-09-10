Euler Hermes appoints Florence Lecoutre as Member of Board of Management

In her new, enlarged role, Florence will lead the Transformation, Human Resources, Communications and Corporate Responsibility teams. She will also be responsible for the Americas Region. Overseeing the Datalab and the Digital Agency teams, Florence will accelerate the Group's transformation towards a fully data-driven approach as well as identify new partnerships and investments to develop innovative products. She will continue her mission in driving a Lifelong Learning culture and reinforce employee's roles at the heart of the company's continual transformation. As part of this transformation, she will steer the global implementation of a new work mode; a strategic initiative inspired from the ongoing Covid19 crisis that aims to provide a flexible working culture and reinforce the digitalization throughout the company and all its processes. Lastly, she will also lead the Group's new ESG strategy to support the transition to a decarbonized world; build awareness of the importance of ESG; and study the correlation between ESG and credit worthiness to set new standards in the industry.

Florence (52) holds a Masters degree in Mathematics and Computer Sciences at INSA Lyon and an Executive Diploma from Georgetown University. She started her career in the management of Information Systems. She joined Euler Hermes in 1997 in London before heading the company's IT departments in Belgium and France. Between 2009 and 2015, she took on the role as Group Chief Information Officer. After her year in sabbatical studying at Georgetown University, she returned to take on the role of Global Head of Human Resources in 2016, where she successfully delivered major HR initiatives such as introducing a lifelong learning mindset and promoted personal upskilling and development. Investing in people is key to supporting the company strategy of digital and cultural transformation.

"It is a privilege to accept this position and join the Board of Management. I want to thank my existing teams for their support over the years and I am excited to welcome the new teams. With such diverse and talented experts, I am confident that together, we will take our digital transformation, people and company culture, as well as our corporate sustainability and responsibility to new heights," said Florence Lecoutre, Member of the Board of Management.

"I would like to thank Virginie for her incredible work in setting up our transformation strategy and driving it worldwide. She marked a new chapter at Euler Hermes. It is with great pleasure that I welcome Florence to the Euler Hermes Board of Management. Her career symbolizes both the company's and her own values on geographical and functional mobility. In both her previous roles as Chief Information Officer and Group Head of Human Resources, I have been impressed by her achievements. I have full confidence that Florence, with her unique background and exciting vision, will continue to drive innovation in the company and set the standard for ESG in trade finance," said Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of the Euler Hermes Board of Management.

