Euler Hermes appoints Peter Farrell as Managing Director of Excess of Loss

Peter joined Euler Hermes in 2013 as a member of the original team that pioneered the development of the company's first XoL product offering. During his tenure, he has held several roles with increased responsibility in new business and renewal underwriting, leadership and product development. In 2016 Peter played an integral role in designing Euler Hermes' EH Duo product, which is an innovative hybrid solution that offers traditional credit insurance, plus the added benefit of non-cancellable limits on the most critical exposures.

"Peter's outstanding product and industry knowledge, coupled with his collaborative leadership approach, set him and the team up for success," said James Daly, CEO at Euler Hermes North America. "I have every confidence that Peter and the team will carry forward the strong legacy of partnership and trust that your partners have come to expect from Euler Hermes."

In his most recent position as Vice President and Head of XoL/Duo New Business, Peter has overseen underwriting and marketing initiatives for all Non-Cancellable (Non-Can) new business in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. In his new role, he will steer the company's Non-Can XoL line of business, lead a team of XoL underwriters and continue to deliver strong growth within the XoL portfolio.

Prior to joining Euler Hermes, Peter spent valuable years at Zurich North America, where he built expertise in credit risk underwriting for their Excess of Loss product.

