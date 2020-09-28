Eunice Kim Joins SOC Telemed as General Counsel

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), one of the largest national providers of acute care telemedicine, today announces Eunice Kim as General Counsel. In this role, Kim is responsible for supporting corporate objectives through directing legal strategy and enabling compliant growth. Kim brings more than 20 years of in-house legal experience advising global technology businesses to SOC.

"After a thoughtful and intensive search, we are fortunate to announce Eunice as the newest senior executive at SOC. She has extensive experience advising and counseling executive and senior management on a broad range of legal matters. With an impressive track record of supporting mergers & acquisitions, SEC reporting and compliance, and a multitude of legal details specific to SaaS-based technology companies, Eunice will help SOC transition into the next phase of business," said Paul Ricci, CEO of SOC Telemed.

Kim will engage on a broad range of general corporate and securities-related work in support of strategic transactions and U.S. commercial readiness and relationships, as well as obligations as a future public company. By developing and managing a best-in-class, high-performance legal team, Kim will ensure a precise, business-enabling legal framework governs SOC's growth.

"It's an honor to join such an innovative and forward-thinking organization, especially during a time when telemedicine technology and solutions are paramount. Entering the space shortly after SOC's business combination announcement allows me to work hands-on with the existing executive team to penetrate the telemedicine market further," comments Kim.

Kim joins SOC from Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cybersecurity company, where she served as vice president of legal. She led corporate and employment legal functions and more than 40 acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to Symantec Corporation, Kim served as an associate at Coudert Brothers LLP, advising clients in various industries, from early stage to publicly traded, on corporate and IP matters.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Shankman

Trevelino/Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE SOC Telemed

Related Links

http://www.soctelemed.com

