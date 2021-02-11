EUNIKE Ventures Announces Partnership with Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre to Accelerate Growth of Cleantech Ventures in the Energy Sector

EUNIKE Ventures Announces Partnership with Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre Tweet this

"The Consulate General of Canada in Dallas congratulates Foresight and Eunike Ventures on their partnership to accelerate the growth of Canadian cleantech companies in the energy sector. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Eunike Ventures to identify opportunities for innovative Canadian companies in the Texas energy sector" said Rachel McCormick Consul General of Canada.

Eunike Ventures is a global energy venture builder that works with innovative technology companies through commercialization, across the entire Energy value chain. This new open innovation model of 'Realizing the Entrepreneurial Spirit' focuses on entrepreneurs, energy companies, paid pilots, and smart capital, which has included backing from large industry players such as Equinor, Hess, TechnipFMC, and Anadarko.

This partnership marks Eunike's formal entry into the Canadian market with their first announced corporate sponsor Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, a Canadian law firm focused on serving the transaction, advocacy, and advisory needs of Canada's most dynamic business sectors. Eunike will bring their existing global partnership platform, established processes, due diligence, and de-risking methodologies for technology adoption.

"Calgary is a global centre for clean tech innovation in energy and establishing stronger connections between companies in the ecosystems here and in Texas through partnerships such as Foresight Cleantech Accelerator Centre and Eunike Ventures is important to the overall development and deployment of clean tech in the sector," said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Economic Development.

Foresight is Canada's cleantech ecosystem accelerator. Through strategic collaborations like this, Foresight brings partners together to identify, commercialize, and adopt the clean technologies needed to address today's most urgent climate challenges.

As strategic partners, Foresight and Eunike will build upon the strengths of their respective organizations, further enabling a complete innovative stream that is 'best in class'. This partnership also establishes a bi-lateral technology bridge between the two countries enabling shared technology sourcing, cross-fertilization of opportunities, learnings from industry peers, and increased foreign direct investment with the goal of accelerating and increasing adoption across the industry.

"We welcome the opportunity to partner with Eunike Ventures, who bring deep connections and expertise in the New Energy economy" said Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight. "We are confident that by working together, we can move the dial with cleantech solutions in this important sector."

"Partnering with Foresight Cleantech was a naturally strategic fit with Eunike's value proposition and existing collaboration platform" said Amy Henry, CEO of Eunike Ventures. "Foresight's thought leadership and program development, along with co-partnering with industry, is how working together we will extend the runway for startups, increase adoption, and provide the increased global connectivity that is required for true success."

Find out more at www.eunikeventures.com or email [email protected].

Contact: Amy Henry, [email protected]

SOURCE EUNIKE Ventures

