Eupepsia Launches Agritourism Wellness Programs as it is Named Top Wellness Retreat in the U.S. for 2024

BLAND, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Eupepsia Wellness Resort today announced the launch of its Agritourism programs, as it continues to expand its Wellness Farm, bringing together its wellness offering and the principles of regenerative farming to create a groundbreaking approach that provides guests with an integrative experience centered on prevention, and not only maintaining but also improving physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

This comes as the Virginia-based boutique resort is named a top US Wellness Retreat for 2024 and for the sixth consecutive year in USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, in recognition of its highly personalized brand of wellness that delivers profoundly transformative benefits. Guests experience Eupepsia's signature programs which feature a distinctive and careful blend of traditional Ayurvedic-based, spa, and cutting-edge natural therapies, curated in real-time to deliver optimal wellness aligned with each guest's specific health condition and goals.

Eupepsia's Farm approach stems from the resort founders' belief that wellness starts at the seed level and at every step of the process, from planting a seed that is not genetically modified to growing the seed with healthy, fertile soil that is free of harmful chemicals, and to using the healthy crop to produce the delicious and nourishing, plant-based, farm-to-table meals served at the boutique wellness resort.

"At Eupepsia, we want to answer the wellness needs of today and tomorrow and help people rediscover a way of living where high quality, bio-individual food, adapted to the seasons, is at the heart of their wellness," said Shivani Schneider, Eupepsia Wellness Resort's co-founder.

To make the benefits of its Wellness Farm widely available, Eupepsia has launched a new campaign under the theme of "The Taste of Wellness with the Goodness of Nature," in partnership with Bland County, which will be centered on immersive agritourism experiences and hands-on educational programs at the Farm.

Visitors will experience first-hand the working farm's many activities. These include tending to the growing number of cows, goats, sheep, chicken, and bees on the property and tasting Eupepsia's pure, grade A milk and cheeses from the highest quality A2/A2 grass-fed cows, at the micro-dairy. Over at the bakery, guests will enjoy home-made bread and baked goods from Eupepsia's field of Einkorn, nature's original wheat and the only non-GMO wheat crop available today. They will tour the farm's greenhouses that produce a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. These house over 50 aeroponic towers that allows for the efficient and precise delivery of nutrients and oxygen, making it a clean and highly sustainable farming method.

One of the Farm's highlights is the newly launched Eucoco Wellness Chocolate, the finest quality artisanal bean-to-bar chocolate, which is produced in micro batches, from selected pure, natural, unique ingredients, including the highest graded, single origin, non-GMO Arriba Nacional Criollo Cacao beans, that are hand-picked, sourced and treated with respect and mindfulness, and fair-traded with no refined or artificial sugars, no fillers and free of heavy metals. This keeps the high potency level of polyphenols, including the tricyclic flavonoids, which increases their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

To help guests carry their wellness experience home, Eupepsia has launched a variety of natural products that are freeze dried, retaining 97-99% of their nutrients, including Eucoco Hot Chocolate, 6/4 Eupepsia Saffron Milk and Golden Milk, each with specific health benefits, aligned with guests' individual wellness prescriptions.

"We invite guests to reconnect with nature and the land, through different hiking and farming experiences, which will bring more joy into their daily lives. Regenerative wellness starts with planting and growing clean seeds, yet it doesn't stop there. It's also about taking care of the land, which will in turn bring more awareness on how to take care of ourselves," explains Schneider. "And since the food we consume forms our tissues and vital energy, it's important to ensure that it's pure and healthy, while making it also balancing and nourishing," she added.

Guests are embraced by a deep sense of warmth and healing energy from the moment they set foot onto Eupepsia's grounds, with its stunning rural setting in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Alongside agritourism activities, guests can soak up the glorious outdoors with daily hikes on the property's 256 acres of pristine fields, rolling hills, waterfall ponds, and farmland. They can breathe in the wonderful, pure air and experience the joys of forest bathing on walks, hikes, and mountain biking trips along one of the seven trails starting right on the property and connecting to the Appalachian Trail and nearby Jefferson National Forest. Among the many activities available at the wellness sanctuary, Eupepsia's guided 'meditation in motion' yoga sessions or walking meditation in the labyrinth garden offered guests a deeply uplifting personal journey of reconnecting with themselves.

