Eupepsia Wellness Center Now Open in Virginia

Set on 256 acres of farm and woodland in Virginia, the Eupepsia Wellness Center is the East Coast's newest wellness sanctuary, nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and bordering the Jefferson National Forest.

Founded on the science and philosophy of Ayurveda, Eupepsia combines advanced health screenings with traditional and progressive therapies as well as healthy, vegetarian "farm to table" nutrition. Eupepsia's healthy balanced meals are tailored to different body types and prepared using the freshest natural ingredients and treated organically to act as a natural detox to the whole system.

With the help of a team of specialists, the Eupepsia Wellness Center customizes its wellness retreats to each person's bio-individuality, health condition and personal goals, for optimum benefits. Eupepsia offers specialized programs for everyone, whether looking to completely rejuvenate, de-stress, detox, lose weight, get fit or simply wanting to relax and enjoy the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Offering both tranquility and comfort, the retreat center boasts 26 double bedrooms in a contemporary design and extensive facilities in a white cedar chalet-like environment. Adjacent to a large yoga hall, the Eupepsia Wellness Spa features among others, a sense deprivation float room, hydrotherapy pool, aqua bikes and a halo therapy salt chalet. The center also offers a host of all-natural treatments from traditional Ayurveda shirodhara treatments to cutting-edge high-frequency ultrasound facelifts. Fitness-minded guests can enjoy specialized programs from hiking on the Appalachian trail to training sessions at the state-of-the-art functional training gym and multi-functional sports hall.

"With the Eupepsia Wellness Center, we wanted to offer a new type of wellness retreat – an immersive experience with far-reaching and lasting benefits. Based on our 20 years of healthy living and incorporating the latest research, we have designed the center's programs to help people re-balance and reconnect with themselves – with an integrated approach centered around sound sleep, balanced clean eating, advanced health, fitness and yoga therapies as well as mindfulness for optimal energy," said Shivani Schneider, Eupepsia Wellness Center co-founder.

"We want people to be able to experience Eupepsia at their own pace – whether they are ready for a taste or the full integrated experience. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the nation to the center, and hope they will make it their sanctuary as well as their home away from home."

Retreats range from a weekend taster to a week's experience and a two-week immersion for weight loss and other health goals.

For more information, please visit www.eupepsia.com/wellnesscenter

or contact info@eupepsia.com or call 276-722-0584.

