Eupepsia Wellness Resort Voted #2 Best Wellness Resort in the Nation

BLAND, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eupepsia, a wellness sanctuary resort in the heart of Virginia, has just been named #2 Best Wellness Resort in the US.

Eupepsia Wellness Resort earned this honor from voters in USA Today's Readers' Choice awards. With the wellness travel market booming, this year's annual contest witnessed stiff competition, with Eupepsia being nominated alongside well-established resorts on the East and West Coasts.

Eupepsia Wellness Resort

The 20 nominees for Best Wellness Retreat/Resort were selected by a panel of travel and wellness experts. The winners were decided through popular vote on the USA TODAY 10Best website following 4 weeks of voting.

Set on 256 acres of farm and woodland, Eupepsia Wellness Resort is nestled at the foothills of the Shenandoah Valley and borders the Jefferson National Forest, offering both tranquility and comfort with far-reaching and lasting benefits.

Founded on the science and philosophy of Ayurveda, Eupepsia provides an immersive experience through an integrated approach centered around sound sleep, clean 'farm-to-table' eating, advanced health, fitness and yoga therapies as well as mindfulness for optimal energy.

With the help of a team of specialists, the Eupepsia Wellness Resort customizes its wellness retreats to each person's bio-individuality, health condition and personal goals, for optimum benefits. Eupepsia offers specialized programs for guests, whether they're looking to completely rejuvenate, de-stress, detox, lose weight, get fit, or simply wanting to relax and enjoy the beauty of the natural surroundings.

Eupepsia's advanced assessments enable guests to understand the root cause of their lifestyle challenges. These include advanced thermography scannings, iridology assessments and Ayurvedic body type consultations.

Eupepsia combines these advanced health screenings with traditional and progressive therapies as well as healthy balanced personalized meals tailored to different body types and prepared using the freshest, most natural ingredients and treated organically to act as a natural detox to the whole system.

The boutique wellness resort boasts 26 double bedrooms in a contemporary design and extensive facilities in a white cedar chalet-like environment, designed to help people reconnect with themselves and align with nature.

Guests love Eupepsia's meditative form of yoga, whether in the large 8,000 square-feet Grand Yoga Hall, built from red cedar and marble with teakwood paneling handcrafted by world renowned artists or in the open-air yoga studios on the pond and gazebo inviting peace, serenity, focus and mindfulness.

The Eupepsia Wellness Spa focuses on thalassotherapy with a flotation room, a hydrotherapy pool with underwater treadmill, aqua bikes and a halotherapy salt chalet. The Center also offers a host of all-natural treatments from traditional Ayurveda shirodhara treatments to cutting-edge high frequency ultrasound natural facelifts.

Outdoor enthusiasts can breathe in some of the purest air in the nation on one of the 7 hiking trails in and around the property, connecting with the Appalachian trail. Fitness minded guests will enjoy a variety of training sessions in Eupepsia's state-of-the art functional training gym and multi-functional sports hall.

As a special Thank You to its growing community, who helped Eupepsia earn the prestigious USA Today recognition, the resort is launching a Celebration Offer: all guests will enjoy an additional one-night stay & wellness package benefits at no extra charge with every 5-night booking they make. The offer is valid on all bookings made by September 10, 2019.

