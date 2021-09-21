Eupheus Learning acquires student personalization startup ClassKlap in $19 Mn deal

Eupheus Learning which focussed on 13,000 premium schools with the ClassKlap merger has stepped into the Affordable Private School segment as well & will have a reach of approximately 18,000 schools. The consolidation of the ClassKlap business into Eupheus Learning is structured through a court process.

Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning, said, "Our vision is to democratise access to 21st Century learning solutions and now we will move into the affordable schools space to create a larger impact across schools and students. This will not just drive economies of scale; however, it'll also shape the future innovation in the learning domain with analytics. It will also enhance the traditional channel of servicing schools by introducing Hybrid solutions and their delivery in the curriculum and supplemental space. We are delighted to welcome ClassKlap team to join the mission and we are sure that the synergistic offerings of the combined entity will be compelling for schools to partner with us."

With more than 125,000 schools as the potential target market, Eupheus Learning and Classklap together will impact 15+ Mn students in the next 5 years.

Varun Kumar and Naveen Mandava, co-founders, ClassKlap, said, "In the K12 school space in India, Eupheus Learning and ClasKlap have been dominant in their respective segments of premium and affordable private schools. With this integration, ClassKlap can unlock greater potential in the premium school segment."

Founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in June 2017, Eupheus Learning, earlier this month raised $10 million in a Series C funding led by Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. With the consolidation of ClassKlap, LGT Aspada and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, join the Eupheus Captable along with the existing investors - Sixth Sense Ventures, Yuj Kutumb, United Education Company (UEC) and Al Ryan Holding Company.

SOURCE Eupheus Learning