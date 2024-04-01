Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Financial Results

VICTORIA, BC, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Diffusphere™ technology to optimize drug delivery for applications with significant unmet need, today announced its financial results (prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) and operational highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"The interim results from our ongoing Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of EP-104GI as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, demonstrate this product candidate's significant potential," said Dr. James Helliwell, CEO of Eupraxia. "In addition, we remain confident about the results from our recent end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. FDA, which clarifies our development path moving forward for EP-104IAR. The Company is continuing planning and preparation in support of the Phase 3 osteoarthritis program at this time. Subsequent to quarter end, we further strengthened our balance sheet, supporting the ongoing advancement of our product candidates. Based on the significant data generated for EP-104GI and EP-104IAR, the Company is continuing to evaluate the potential to further de-risk development programs through partnering. In addition, Eupraxia is continuing to pursue a Nasdaq listing for its common shares."

Change to Reporting Currency and U.S. GAAP

Effective December 31, 2023, the Company changed its reporting currency to the U.S. dollar ("USD") from the Canadian dollar ("CAD"). As such, all prior amounts originally reported in CAD are now reported in USD. The Company has retained the Canadian dollar as its functional currency.

The Company's consolidated financial statements have also been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") as issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"). Previously, the Company prepared its financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

The changes in reporting currency and adoption of GAAP were made to enhance the comparability of the Company's results with other publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry.

Selected Operational and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Announced positive data from the first cohort of the RESOLVE Phase 1b /2a clinical trial in eosinophilic esophagitis ("EoE"), with efficacy signals even at the initial low dose (4 x 1mg injections), including meaningful symptom improvement in all patients to at least 12 weeks.

/2a clinical trial in eosinophilic esophagitis ("EoE"), with efficacy signals even at the initial low dose (4 x 1mg injections), including meaningful symptom improvement in all patients to at least 12 weeks. Disclosed initiation of second cohort for the RESOLVE trial, with dose escalation approved by the Company's Safety Review Committee based on data available from the trial's first cohort, with all second cohort patients subsequently enrolled and dosed.

Subsequent to quarter-end, announced additional data from the ongoing RESOLVE trial, which showed no serious treatment related adverse events in either the first or second cohort. The second cohort demonstrated an average 60% and 80% reduction in Dysphasia and Odynophagia Likert scores, respectively; first cohort patients had maintained signs of efficacy to six months.

Submitted the dossier necessary for an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Phase 2b SPRINGBOARD trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR as a treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

SPRINGBOARD trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR as a treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA was completed subsequent to quarter-end and items discussed addressed non-clinical and clinical topics, including discussions on the size of the required safety database, and the main design elements of repeat dose study and the comparative bioavailability study required to satisfy requirements for a 505(b)(2) approval pathway. The Company believes a clear understanding of the development path to approval has been established as a result of the meeting.

Presented data from the Company's SPRINGBOARD trial at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on March 15, 2024 , closed an overnight marketed offering for gross proceeds of CAD$33.9 million . The financing was heavily supported by current shareholders of the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Review

The Company incurred a net loss of $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, versus $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company included a net loss of $29.0 million versus $19.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by higher costs associated with the conduct of multiple clinical programs, and increased costs associated with business development and financing activities.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million as of December 31, 2023, up from $18.3 million at December 31, 2022. On March 15, 2024, the Company announced it had closed an overnight marketed public offering of common shares for gross proceeds, including the over-allotment, of $25,026,073 (CAD$33,867,784). These funds are being used to fund clinical trials with EP-104GI and EP-104IAR. The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general and administrative expenses, a milestone payment, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes. Assuming the Company is able to refinance its existing debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank, management anticipates cash resources, including proceeds from the recently closed offering, will be sufficient to fund the Company through to the third quarter of 2025.

Immediately following completion of the overnight marketed public offering, the Company had 35,662,553 common shares issued and outstanding.

Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please see the audited consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for more details. The audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related MD&A have been reviewed and approved by Eupraxia's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. For a more detailed explanation and analysis, please refer to the MD&A that has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and will be available on the Company's website at www.eupraxiapharma.com.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. The Company strives to provide improved patient benefit and has developed technology designed to deliver targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects. Diffusphere™, a proprietary, polymer-based micro-sphere technology, is designed to facilitate targeted drug delivery, with extended duration of effect, and offers multiple, highly tuneable PK profiles. This investigational technology can be engineered for use with multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients and delivery methods.

Eupraxia recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial (SPRINGBOARD) for its lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. The trial met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. Eupraxia has expanded the EP-104 platform into gastrointestinal disease with the Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial for treating EoE. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later- and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

