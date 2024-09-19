Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at 20th ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX) (NASDAQ: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DiffuSphere™ technology to optimize drug delivery for applications with significant unmet need, today announced that the Company will be presenting a poster at the upcoming 20th International Symposium on Digestive Endoscopy ("ISDE") World Congress for Esophageal Diseases to be held in Edinburgh, Scotland on September 22-24, 2024.

The event is a premier global conference focused on advancing knowledge and collaboration in the field of digestive endoscopy.

Presentation Details:

Paper Number: 265 Presentation Title: PP02.05 Initial Results from RESOLVE, a Phase 1b Dose-Escalation Study of EP-104GI

(Extended-Release Fluticasone Propionate Intra-Esophageal Injection) for Eosinophilic Esophagitis Presentation Type: Poster Presentation Theme: Benign Disease Session Date & Time: September 23, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM BST (7:00 AM to 8:45 AM ET)



The presentation, which will feature data from cohorts one through four from the RESOLVE trial, will also be available on Eupraxia's website at:

https://eupraxiapharma.com/our-science/clinical-trials-and-publications/default.aspx.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. DiffuSphere™, a proprietary, polymer-based micro-sphere technology, is designed to facilitate targeted drug delivery of both existing and novel drugs. The technology is designed to support extended duration of effect and delivery of drugs in a hyper-localized fashion, targeting only the tissues that physicians are wanting to treat. We believe the potential for fewer adverse events may be achieved through the precision targeting and the stable and flat delivery of the active ingredient when using the DiffuSphere™ technology, versus the peaks and troughs seen with more traditional drug delivery methods. The precision of Eupraxia's DiffuSphere™ technology platform has the potential to augment and transform existing FDA-approved drugs to improve their safety, tolerability, efficacy and duration of effect. The potential uses in therapeutic areas may go beyond pain and inflammatory gastrointestinal disease, where Eupraxia currently is developing advanced treatments, to also be applicable in oncology, infectious disease and other critical disease areas.

Eupraxia's EP-104GI is currently in a Phase 1b/2a trial, the RESOLVE trial, for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis ("EoE"). EP-104GI is administered as an injection into the esophageal wall, providing local delivery of drug. This is a unique treatment approach for EoE. Eupraxia also recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial (SPRINGBOARD) of EP-104IAR for the treatment of pain due to knee osteoarthritis. The trial met its primary endpoint and three of the four secondary endpoints. In addition, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of later and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

