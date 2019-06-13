Eurail Joins Make-A-Wish® In Granting Wishes for Children Across the Globe

PHOENIX, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Make-A-Wish® – the global organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – announced a new partnership with Eurail, the popular rail pass providing multi-destination train travel across Europe.

Now through July 16, 2019 , Eurail will donate 15 euros – $16.80 USD – of every Eurail Global Pass sold to Make-A-Wish and Doctors Without Borders. When purchasing a Eurail Global Pass, travelers will also receive a 5 percent discount on their purchase.

"We are thrilled by the generosity of Eurail as our newest global corporate supporter," said Michel Rudolphie, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish International. "Make-A-Wish is an organization aiming to make a global impact, and our partnerships with companies like Eurail are essential to ensuring every eligible child has the opportunity to replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope."

This year, partnership between Eurail and Make-A-Wish will enable 25 life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses around the world. Wishes for kids like Reagan, whose wish to go to Paris was granted in 2017. After being diagnosed with cancer, becoming paralyzed from the waist down and relearning how to walk, Reagan was able to be a kid again during her wish. Reagan and her family spent a week exploring the streets of Paris, alongside a day-trip, by train, to London. Years later, Reagan and her family reflect daily on the power of her wish – a wish that changed their lives.

"Beginning today, travelers have the opportunity to change the lives of wish kids around the world, many of whom choose to explore somewhere new as part of their wish," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "With approximately 77 percent of wishes granted in the U.S. and more than 40 percent of wishes outside the U.S. involving travel, I have no doubt that some of our wish kids have a thing or two in common with Eurail customers – and may even be sitting across the aisle with their own pass."

Explorers can transform lives by purchasing a Eurail Global Pass, giving travelers access to rail networks in 31 European countries. Passes can be purchased up to 11 months in advance at www.eurail.com and via a worldwide network of Eurail General Sales Agents. Later this year, customers will have a second opportunity to leverage this discount and transform lives through the power of a wish from Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, 2019.

"At Eurail, we strive to make sustainable travel in Europe possible for everyone. We are thrilled and honored to be able to help Make-A-Wish grant wishes for children around the world, and we are sure that our global community of travelers will be equally happy to know that with their travels with Eurail they can contribute to making a difference to the lives of wish children and their families," said Carlo Boselli, general manager of Eurail.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted nearly 480,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses, across more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more about how to join Eurail and others in making life-changing wishes possible, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 45,000 volunteers grant a wish every 17 minutes, on average, somewhere in the world. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted nearly 480,000 wishes to children; more than 30,000 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org and for more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

About Eurail

Eurail Passes are synonymous with borderless rail experience throughout Europe, providing multi-destination train travel across the continent. With just one rail pass travelers of all ages can travel in and through up to 31 different European countries, and access extra benefits and discounts along their journey. Eurail partners with hotels, transport companies, and attractions to offer additional special benefits to all Eurail Pass holders across Europe. Visit www.eurailgroup.org and www.eurail.com for further information.

