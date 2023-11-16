Eurail Supports Meaningful European Journeys with Save and Donate Promotion

Select Eurail Passes Offered at A 25% Discount During November

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurail believes travel has the power to change hearts and minds, and that a meaningful journey can shape perspectives and leave long-lasting impressions. With that inspiration in mind, Eurail's Save and Donate campaign in support of The Intrepid Foundation will donate €10 for every select Pass sold throughout the 25% off November promotion.

The donations will directly support European partners of The Intrepid Foundation, Intrepid Travel's not-for-profit entity. Organizations receiving the funds include:

Cooperativa Coraggio expands the impact of agroecology in Rome, Italy .

. Humana Zagreb employs people with disabilities on various projects like reusing and recycling clothing, textiles, and home items in Croatia .

. CYDD provides scholarships and educational programs for economically disadvantaged youth in Turkey .

. REFOOD distributes food from local restaurants, supermarkets, grocery shops, etc., to people in need.

With this initiative, Eurail hopes to encourage conscious European travel during off-peak times, helping travellers make a positive impact on the communities that rail passengers have grown to love. Emissions are reduced when traveling by train, and visiting during off-peak seasons minimizes the negative effects of over tourism, by allowing travellers to slow down and build meaningful connections with each destination. Through slow travel, Eurail travellers can reconnect with themselves, their friends, family and loved ones, building a sense of community that Eurail eagerly supports.

Eurail is offering the 25% discount on their 10 Days in 2 Months, 15 Days in 2 Months, 15 and 22 Days Continuous and 1-, 2- and 3-Months Continuous Passes, in both 1st and 2nd Class seating for travel beginning before June 1, 2024, only. Customers purchasing a Pass during the promotion period must refer to the rules of their Pass for information on the last possible Pass activation and travel days. The promotion runs through November 28, 2023. Save now at Eurail.com.

About Eurail

Eurail B.V. gives travelers from all over the world the opportunity to experience flexible, borderless train travel across Europe. With a Eurail or Interrail Pass (for non-European and European citizens, respectively), travelers of all ages can use an expansive network of train and ferry connections to travel in and between up to 33 countries. Eurail and Interrail Passes are available via the Eurail.com and Interrail.eu web shops, as well as via an extensive network of trusted distribution partners worldwide. Eurail B.V. is owned by over 35 railway and ferry companies in Europe. For more information, visit www.eurail.com or www.interrail.eu.

About Intrepid Travel and The Intrepid Foundation:

Intrepid Travel is a global adventure travel company, dedicated to providing sustainable, experience-rich travel opportunities. In 2002, they established The Intrepid Foundation so their travellers could make a lasting impact on the communities they had visited. Although Intrepid Travel absorbs all administrative costs of The Intrepid Foundation, they are separate legal entities, allowing The Intrepid Foundation to grow independently and continue encouraging travellers to make a real impact in the communities they visit.

For more information, please visit this page.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Eurail