Euran Daniels Inspires Global Audience, Launches Global $100,000 Research & Hope Challenge at Record-Breaking Nevus Outreach Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before a record-breaking gathering of individuals, families, physicians, researchers and advocates representing countries around the world, international award-winning author, entrepreneur and congenital melanocytic nevus (CMN) advocate Euran Daniels delivered the opening keynote address at the 2026 Nevus Outreach Conference, inspiring attendees with a message of hope, resilience and purpose while launching a new global initiative to advance CMN research and awareness.

International award-winning author and CMN advocate Euran Daniels, accompanied by his family, presents a $10,000 contribution to Nevus Outreach in support of the newly launched $1000,000 Global Research & Hope Challenge.

Serving as the official kickoff of the conference, Daniels' keynote embraced this year's theme, "AMPLIFY," encouraging every person in attendance to amplify hope, amplify connection and amplify action.

Drawing from his personal journey living with CMN, Daniels challenged attendees to carry three powerful messages beyond the conference:

You Are Not Alone.

Live Your Life.

Leave Your Mark.

Speaking to children, adults, parents, caregivers, clinicians and researchers alike, Daniels reminded the audience that while CMN may be rare, no one should face the journey alone.

"Today, we're not simply opening a conference—we're amplifying a movement."

The keynote concluded with one of the conference's most emotional moments as Daniels was joined on stage by his family to present Nevus Outreach with a $10,000 contribution, officially launching the Global $100,000 Research & Hope Challenge—an international campaign designed to expand awareness, accelerate research and inspire collaboration across the global CMN community.

The Daniels family's contribution represents the first investment toward the initiative's $100,000 fundraising goal, inviting individuals, corporations, healthcare systems, foundations, researchers and philanthropic leaders worldwide to become partners in advancing research and improving outcomes for those affected by CMN.

Individuals, organizations and corporate partners interested in learning more about the Nevus Outreach Global $100,000 Research & Hope Challenge, or supporting CMN awareness and research are encouraged to visit www.nevus.org/joineuran

To learn more about Euran, visit or www.EuranDaniels.com

SOURCE Daniels Company