Eurazeo Capital Expands US Team, Announces Eric Sondag As Managing Director

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo Capital, Eurazeo's investment division focused on growth buy-out opportunities, announced today that Eric Sondag will join as Managing Director in New York. Eric is a proven private equity leader with deep industry expertise in media, communications and tech-enabled business and consumer services. He will be responsible for driving new investment opportunities and strengthening Eurazeo's reputation in North America.

Marc Frappier, Managing Partner and Head of Eurazeo Capital, stated:

Eric Sondag will join Eurazeo Capital as a Managing Director in New York.

"We are pleased to welcome Eric to Eurazeo Capital. His addition demonstrates our commitment to investing in US companies with global growth potential. Eric's significant domain expertise, diverse experience investing in global firms and his relationship network across priority verticals for Eurazeo bolsters our strong team and expands our ability to build a stronger international franchise. Eric is a resourceful, results-driven investor who will help Eurazeo Capital find and execute unique investment opportunities in North America, a priority market for the firm's global platform."

Eric Sondag, Managing Director of Eurazeo Capital, shared:

"I'm thrilled to join Eurazeo Capital and support the firm in making a significant impact with our current and prospective investment companies, partners and investors. Eurazeo Capital's deep financial resources and investment philosophy are highly attractive to US companies and management teams seeking value-added capital and a global business perspective. I'm excited to join such a talented team of professionals in order expand Eurazeo's unique international investment platform."

Eric joins Eurazeo Capital as a proven private equity leader with over 20 years of transatlantic investment and M&A experience across key verticals including media, communications and tech-enabled business and consumer services. He spent nearly 10 years as a Partner with Searchlight Capital Partners, a leading transatlantic private investment firm, where he played a key role in leading various organizational development initiatives and executing numerous transactions across priority verticals. Prior to this role, Eric spent over seven years as a senior member of the investment team at GTCR, one of the oldest middle market PE firms in the US focused on growth buy-outs, where he oversaw investments within Technology Media & Communications.

Eric began his career at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, where he became Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, managing and coordinating global M&A transactions.

Eric serves on the Board of Advisors for Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18,5 billion in assets under management, including €12,9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering in-depth sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , Sao Paulo , Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Berlin and Madrid .

