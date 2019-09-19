Eurazeo Completes Investment In Supply Chain Software Company Elemica

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo Capital announces the completion of its acquisition of Elemica (the "Company"), a leading cloud-enabled digital supply network. Eurazeo will support Elemica's expansion into new industry verticals, geographies, and product offerings through both organic growth as well as acquisitions.

Founded in 2000 by a group of the world's leading industrial companies, Elemica offers a suite of SaaS solutions that enables its customers to connect, automate, and have full end-to-end visibility into their supply chains. Elemica serves more than 450 customers worldwide, including 39 of the top global 100 chemical companies. Half a trillion USD in goods are bought, sold and moved annually through the Elemica Digital Supply Network.

The transaction values the Company at c. $390 million (enterprise value)1, of which c. $240 million is equity funded by Eurazeo and its affiliates, representing 95% ownership. This transaction represents the sixth investment for Eurazeo Capital IV, and Eurazeo's seventh investment in North America. To date, Eurazeo has invested over one billion USD of equity in North America.

***

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11.6 billion from third parties, invested in nearly 400 companies. With its considerable Private Equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

1. Enterprise value excludes estimated value of tax asset.

