Eurazeo Is Stepping Up Its Commitment To ESG With O+ Targeting Zero Net Carbon By 2040 Playing A Role In Bridging The Widening Social Gaps

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eurazeo announces the launch of O+, the new step of its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to drive positive change in society by working toward shared and sustainable prosperity. For nearly 15 years, Eurazeo has been at the forefront of responsible investment in private equity and is constantly seeking to integrate the highest ESG standards, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. O+ has two main pillars: achieving zero net carbon by 2040 at the latest and playing a role in bridging the widening social gaps.

Accelerating the transition to a low carbon economy and committing to zero net carbon across the Group by 2040

Eurazeo, as the first company in its sector to set such an ambitious goal, looks to achieve zero net carbon by 2040, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative. To achieve optimum performance in a low carbon economy, Eurazeo will focus on three objectives:

Reducing carbon risk and exposure to carbon costs

Implementing decarbonisation plans in accordance with the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative for Eurazeo as well as its portfolio companies in order to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 at the latest.



Setting an exclusion policy, which precludes investments in carbon-intensive or counter to the UN Sustainable Development Goals assets.

Integrating carbon measurement at each stage of the investment cycle

Considering carbon valuation in all investment business plans.



Measuring the carbon performance of all investment strategies.

Investing in the low carbon economy

Increasing Eurazeo's investments in assets that offer significant potential to reduce carbon emissions.



Developing innovative investment strategies to finance "positive solutions", including green and depollution-tech food solutions, ...

Promoting a more inclusive economy, by advancing gender equality, access to social protection and equal opportunities

In support of more inclusive society, industry, and economy, Eurazeo will be stepping up its existing efforts across all of its asset classes.

This second pillar of the strategy also comprises three objectives:

Combating gender inequality

Ensuring at least 40% of board members of Eurazeo portfolio companies belong to the underrepresented gender.



Ensuring at least 40% of executive management team members belong to the underrepresented gender by 2030.

Enabling access to social protection cover and value creation

Adopting systems to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from Eurazeo's value creation and investment processes.



Pursuing health, life, and disability insurance all over the world.

Supporting equality of opportunity by creating a fund to support non-profits working in support of education and child welfare

The fund will be launched with initial capital of €3 million

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said:

Eurazeo is a pioneer among its peers, leading the way in the ESG space for nearly 15 years. As CEO of an investment firm supporting more than 430 companies, I see the benefits our ESG expertise brings to our stakeholders every day. For each of our portfolio companies, ESG is a means to drive value creation and performance improvements. As the challenges presented by the climate crisis increase in severity, we believe it is imperative that we do our part and strive to be as sustainable as possible. It is for this reason that our firm is launching O+ the new step of its ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy focused on climate and inclusion. Our commitment to ESG is in line with our convictions, our history and our identity. By promoting a low carbon and more inclusive economy, we want to drive positive change in society.

Sophie Flak, CSR and Digital Director of Eurazeo, said:

ESG has always been a key priority for Eurazeo. Today, we are facing a society shift. Given the increasing effects of climate change, conflicts over resources are set to escalate, as well as social and geopolitical crises. We need to rethink our models! It is the very condition of our continued performance and resilience. As investors, it is our responsibility to select the companies that will be able to adapt and thrive in this new economic and social context, and it is also our duty to support them through this transition. Climate change and social inclusion are the most critical challenges of our time. In our line of business, we can have an exponential effect to bring about positive change. And we are determined to do so.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18.5 billion in assets under management, including €12.9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering in-depth sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , Sao Paulo , Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Berlin and Madrid .

Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

ISIN : FR0000121121 - Bloomberg : RF FP - Reuters : EURA.PA

