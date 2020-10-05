Eurazeo Strengthens Its Asset Management Activities With A New Organisation Meeting The Needs Of Its Investors

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo is a leading global investment company with more than €18.5 billion in assets under management and provides investors with valuable access to investment strategies diversified across asset classes, industry sectors and geographies. Currently, 65% of these assets are directly invested in companies' equity or real assets. Similarly, the Group's activities in private debt and secondary transactions make it a European leader in these areas and have seen steady growth for several years.

Underscoring the appeal of its investment strategies to investors, Eurazeo reached new heights with its fundraising bringing in €2.4 billion in 2019. Following a robust first half of this year, with €1.2 billion raised in unfavourable and uncertain market conditions, Eurazeo expects to build on this momentum over the remainder of the year, driven in particular by the success of the Eurazeo Growth III fund. This performance is not only the result of the renewed commitment and confidence of the Group's long-standing institutional investor partners, but is also driven by Eurazeo's increasing ability to attract new international partners.

In line with this growth trajectory and in order to offer investors services of the highest standards, Eurazeo today announced that it is strengthening its function dedicated to institutional investors and wealth management structures by bringing together the veteran management teams of Eurazeo and Idinvest. The Group's teams who focus on maintaining and developing these relationships, are staffed by some 30 investment professionals. They are divided by specialisation, for each geographic region and type of investor (sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, wealth managers, strategic industrial partners, etc.) and cover all market segments seeing rapid growth (venture capital, growth equity, private debt, asset-backed securities, secondary transactions, funds of funds, real assets, and small and mid-cap buyouts).

Under the leadership of Christophe Bavière, appointed as Senior Managing Partner of Eurazeo and Head of Investment Partners, these teams will work to consolidate the Group's leading position among French investors, increase its market share among international investors, particularly in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and further diversify its client portfolio: from retail investors to large sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and international pension funds.

By strengthening its ability to offer its investors the best possible service, Eurazeo is intensifying the execution of its growth strategy across all its activities, building on its capacity to generate predictable and recurring revenue over the long term, consolidating its international business network to an even greater degree, and reaffirming its ambition to become the benchmark player among investment platforms in Europe.

Christophe Bavière, Senior Managing Partner of Eurazeo, said:

I am very happy with these responsibilities, which confirm the ambitions of our Group. We serve our clients with a range of funds as well as dedicated investment solutions. We also offer them targeted and diversified investment vehicles, which go hand in hand with a robust approach to managing ESG factors.

