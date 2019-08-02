Eurazeo To Invest In Supply Chain Software With Acquisition Of Elemica

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo, a leading global investment company listed in Paris with €17.7 billion in assets under management, has announced its acquisition of Elemica, a leading cloud-enabled digital supply network. Eurazeo will support Elemica's expansion and global growth strategy into new industry verticals, geographies and product offerings.

Founded in 2000 by a group of the world's leading industrial companies to provide visibility across the Global Process Industries whole supply chain, Elemica offers a suite of SaaS solutions that enables its customers to connect, automate, and have full end-to-end visibility into their supply chains. Elemica serves more than 450 customers worldwide, including 39 of the top global 100 chemical companies. Half a trillion USD in goods are bought, sold and moved annually through the Elemica Digital Supply Network.

Marc Frappier, Managing Partner of Eurazeo Capital, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Elemica, which will join Eurazeo Capital's U.S. investment portfolio alongside Trader Interactive and WorldStrides. Elemica is a key technology provider, operating at the heart of the global Process Industries supply chain. The company has meaningful growth potential and aligns in all respects with Eurazeo's investment strategy. We are convinced that with our support, expertise and international network, Elemica will accelerate its development in new industries, geographies and product offerings."

John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica added: "With Eurazeo's partnership, we will be able to globally develop Elemica's nearly 20-year vision of connecting the world's leading process manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and customers. Our transatlantic operations and global ambitions make Elemica and Eurazeo very complementary partners and we look forward to achieving our growth strategy together."

Elemica was acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm, in 2016. Eurazeo Capital will acquire full ownership of Elemica alongside its management team and will invest approx. $250 million (equity invested by Eurazeo and its affiliates), subject to various adjustments between now and the completion of the planned transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. Evercore served as strategic advisor to Eurazeo.

About Elemica

> Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network.

For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

About Eurazeo

> Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11.6 billion from third parties, invested in nearly 400 companies. With its considerable Private Equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

> Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.

> Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

> ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA



