Eureka College to Launch Cybersecurity Bootcamp with Cybint

"In the state of Illinois, there are over 17,000 cybersecurity job openings across all sectors," Eureka College Provost Dr. Ann Fulop said. "Eureka College's cybersecurity bootcamp will prepare the workforce to help meet this need. For people who want to change careers or begin a career, this program is for them."

The Bootcamp, which will launch this summer, will provide participants with intensive training to help them transition into entry-level positions in cybersecurity, while leveraging existing relationships with large companies, such as Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Cybint Bootcamp is structured to future-proof workers with the knowledge they need to expand their horizons and become cybersecurity professionals. The collaboration with Eureka College is the second partnership with an educational institution in Illinois.

"We're excited to partner with Eureka College," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "Between this partnership and the existing relationships with companies that are eager to expand their cyber teams, we are making a real impact locally and beyond. This is rewarding on many levels for all of us, as we will strengthen the careers and collective livelihoods of all participants within the communities."

For more information about the Eureka College Cybersecurity Bootcamp, powered by Cybint, visit www.eureka.edu/cybersecurity.

If you have questions about the training program, contact Eureka College Assistant Director of Continuing Education and Transfer Enrollment Katelyn McDougall at [email protected] or call 309-467-6344.

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Eureka College

Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.

Originally founded by abolitionist members of Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third in the nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of only 24 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor's degree to a future President of the United States. For more information, visit: https://www.eureka.edu/

