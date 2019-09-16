Eureka Ergonomic Announces New Supplier Partnership with Leading Retailer True Value

COPPELL, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka Ergonomic, a leading designer and manufacturer of world class ergonomic office accessories and industrial products, today announced a new supplier agreement with leading retailer True Value. As part of this agreement, Eureka products will now be available across 5,500 True Value stores nationwide, making their products even more accessible to the general consumer marketplace.

"We are so excited about our new partnership agreement with True Value, as it confirms the demand for ergonomic products that meet their commercial and residential customer's needs," said Mike Whaley VP of Sales and Marketing for Eureka Ergonomic. "True Value is a trusted retailer offering a wide variety of high-quality products, and we are so honored to have our products included right alongside some of the most recognized brands in the industry."

Eureka will supply True Value stores with a full suite of its industrial products, including racking systems, kitchen carts, workbenches and bench accessories plus much more. Furthermore, all products will include Eureka's world class ergonomic design which delivers maximum comfort, body and posture support, while also using high quality grade materials to ensure durability and function.

Eureka Ergonomic designs and builds everything in their own factory to ensure that the highest quality standards are met. To learn more about Eureka Ergonomics visit https://eurekaergonomic.com/

About Eureka Ergonomic

Headquartered in the great state of Texas, Eureka Ergonomic's mission is simple, to design and manufacturer world class standing desks, standing desk converters, and ergonomic office accessories. Eureka is prided on innovative ergonomic designs, rigorous testing and a world-class manufacturing process. Eureka uses only the highest quality materials in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and strives to produce the best quality standing desk and ergonomic accessories on the market today. For more information, visit eurekaergonomic.com.

