Eureka Ergonomic Offers 50% Off Standing Desk Converter from Nov. 26 - Dec. 8

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to encourage wellness for the new year, Eureka Ergonomic, a leading designer and manufacturer of world-class ergonomic office accessories, gaming desks and industrial products, is offering the best-price-ever on their best-selling, height-adjustable standing desk converter. Beginning Nov. 26 until Dec. 8, Eureka will offer 50 percent off purchases through both their website and Amazon, while supplies last.

"At Eureka, we are committed to the quality of our products and the quality of life," said Mike Whaley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Eureka Ergonomic. "We want to use this initiative as a way for people to affordably incorporate wellness into their day-to-day workspace at a price and value that has never been available to the market."

Eureka's five-star, height-adjustable standing desk converter boasts a multitude of features, including a large workspace for monitors, an added ledge for keyboard support, a mobile device slot for phones and tablets, monitor arm compatibility and a safe, sleek design. The converter comes in four colors including cherry wood, white, black and taupe.

All products include Eureka's world-class ergonomic design which delivers maximum comfort, body and posture support, while using high-quality grade materials to ensure durability and function. Eureka Ergonomic designs and builds everything in their own factory to ensure that the highest quality standards are met.

About Eureka Ergonomic

Headquartered in the great state of Texas, Eureka Ergonomic's mission is simple, to design and manufacture world-class standing desks, standing desk converters, and ergonomic office accessories. Eureka is prided on innovative ergonomic designs, rigorous testing, and a world-class manufacturing process. Eureka uses only the highest quality materials in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and strives to produce the best quality standing desk and ergonomic accessories on the market today. For more information, visit eurekaergonomic.com

