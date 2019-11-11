Eureka Ergonomic Offers Discounts on Gaming Desks and Converters for Holiday Sales

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka Ergonomic, a leading designer and manufacturer of world-class ergonomic office accessories, gaming desks and industrial products, is delivering one of the best deals on the market for ergonomic gaming desks during the holiday season. Today, Eureka announced they will offer 20 percent off the new Z2 gaming desk on Black Friday, as well as discounts on other products throughout the week of Cyber Monday.

On Black Friday, Nov. 29, Eureka's premium Z2 gaming desk will be marked down (20% off). Between Dec. 2 and 8, several gaming desks and desk converters will be discounted between 15 and 20 percent off, including the R1-S gaming table (17.6% off), I1 gaming desk (15% off), X1-S gaming desk (17% off), Z1- S gaming desk (15% off), Z60 gaming desk (16% off) and V2 Sit to Stand desk converter (19% off).

"We are thrilled to be able to offer these holiday discounts to our valued customers," said Mike Whaley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Eureka Ergonomic. "This is a limited-time, special opportunity for customers to get their hands on one of the most comprehensive ergonomic gaming desks and desk converters, at a fraction of the cost."

All products include Eureka's world-class ergonomic design which delivers maximum comfort, body and posture support, while also using high-quality grade materials to ensure durability and function. Eureka Ergonomic designs and builds everything in their own factory to ensure that the highest quality standards are met.

