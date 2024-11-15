Eureka Launches the #EurekaMoments Event with Generous Prizes

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, the household cleaning brand with over one century of innovation, announces the launch of its latest event, #EurekaMoments. This special initiative invites participants to share their cleaning experiences using Eureka products and spread the joy that Eureka brings to everyday life. The event will run until December 25, 2024, with ten lucky winners selected to receive exclusive prizes.

How to Participate

Snap a photo or record a video showing Eureka products in action.

Post the photo or video on Instagram with the hashtag #EurekaMoments.

Prizes and Winners

Prizes include exclusive Eureka products, such as the latest J15 Pro Ultra, tickets to CES 2025, and special discount coupons for future Eureka purchases. For full contest rules and further details, please visit https://us.eureka.com/pages/eureka-moments .

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com .

