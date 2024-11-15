Eureka Launches the #EurekaMoments Event with Generous Prizes

News provided by

Eureka

Nov 15, 2024, 08:00 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, the household cleaning brand with over one century of innovation, announces the launch of its latest event, #EurekaMoments. This special initiative invites participants to share their cleaning experiences using Eureka products and spread the joy that Eureka brings to everyday life. The event will run until December 25, 2024, with ten lucky winners selected to receive exclusive prizes.

How to Participate

Continue Reading
#EurekaMoments
#EurekaMoments

  • Snap a photo or record a video showing Eureka products in action.
  • Post the photo or video on Instagram with the hashtag #EurekaMoments.

Prizes and Winners

Prizes include exclusive Eureka products, such as the latest J15 Pro Ultra, tickets to CES 2025, and special discount coupons for future Eureka purchases. For full contest rules and further details, please visit https://us.eureka.com/pages/eureka-moments.

###

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

SOURCE Eureka

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Eureka Unveils the J15 Pro Ultra at IFA 2024 - Featuring the Industry's First Self-Cleaning Base Station and Active Detangling Technology

Eureka Unveils the J15 Pro Ultra at IFA 2024 - Featuring the Industry's First Self-Cleaning Base Station and Active Detangling Technology

Just a week after unveiling the E20 Plus, Eureka has made waves at IFA 2024 with the launch of its flagship robot vacuum of 2024, the Eureka J15 Pro...
Eureka dévoile le J15 Pro Ultra à l'IFA 2024 - doté de la première station de base autonettoyante de l'industrie et d'une technologie de démêlage actif

Eureka dévoile le J15 Pro Ultra à l'IFA 2024 - doté de la première station de base autonettoyante de l'industrie et d'une technologie de démêlage actif

Une semaine seulement après avoir dévoilé le E20 Plus, Eureka a fait des vagues à l'IFA 2024 avec le lancement de son aspirateur robot phare de 2024, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics