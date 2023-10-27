Eureka Unveils J20 Robot Vacuum with All-in-One Base Station and Innovative Fresh Water Cleaning Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eureka is excited to showcase their latest innovation, the Eureka J20. An industry-first, robot vacuum that combines a fresh water cleaning feature with an all-in-one base station*. Featuring the benefits of both a robot vacuum and floor washer, Eureka J20 is able to tackle traditionally challenging messes for robot vacuums like spilled jam and dried ketchup with ease.

RollRenew Mopping System Ensures Continuous Fresh Water During Cleaning

Continue Reading

Distinct from conventional ultrasonic mops and dual-rotary mops, the Eureka J20 boasts the unique RollRenew™ mopping system. It consists of a cycling belt mop design and an integrated dual water tank. During cleaning, five water nozzles beside the mop continuously spray clean water, and the mop continues rolling forward to remove stubborn stains. A scraper under the robot continuously guides the dirty water from the mop into the onboard 250ml wastewater tank. This ensures the J20 always operates with fresh water, similar to a normal floor washer. Coupled with an impressive 8000pa suction power, the mop is able to replicate manual mopping to break down stubborn stains. Even persistent stains from spills like red wine, tomato sauce, or coffee can be removed.

All-in-One Base Station Provides a Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience

Beyond the robot itself, the Eureka J20 also includes an all-in-one base station. This station has the combined functionalities of Automatic Mop Washing, Automatic Dust Emptying, Automatic Mop Drying, Automatic Dirty Water Collection, Automatic Clean Water Refilling and Automatic Detergent Adding. What once demanded manual labor is now automated. With a 3L dust bag capacity, users can enjoy up to 75 days* of operation before needing to replace the bag. The clean and wastewater tanks each have a capacity of 3L, reducing the need for frequent water changes even in larger homes.

Combining the remarkable convenience of an all-in-one base station with an innovative RollRenew Mopping System, J20 is going to be in a prime position to make home cleaning more hands-free and worry-free than ever. Eureka is set to officially showcase the J20 offline during CES 2024, with the product becoming available on the market in the first half of the same year.

* 'Industry-first' is based on available market data and research up to 26 October, 2023.
* The 75 days of operation is derived from daily testing of the J20 in Eureka's Lab. Actual performance may vary depending on specific conditions.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, and cordless. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka® was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka's heritage with Midea's extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

SOURCE Eureka

