Euro-Peds National Center Announces Name Change to Euro-Therapies Family Therapy Center

PONTIAC, Mich., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro-Therapies Family Therapy Center, formerly known as Euro-Peds National Center for Pediatric Intensive Physical Therapy, has expanded its services and now offers treatment for adult patients. In addition to the company's well-known pediatric intensive physical therapy programs for patients with neuromuscular disorders, Euro-Therapies now provides:

Mira P., age 3, of Davidson, MI having fun while working her muscles with Galileo whole body vibration as part of her two-week intensive physical therapy session at Euro-Therapies in Pontiac, MI. Elijah Woods, age 22, of Pontiac, MI uses the NuStep cross trainer to cool down during his intensive physical therapy session at Euro-Therapies. Woods, with cerebral palsy, has been a patient at the clinic since 1999. Regularly participating in therapy helps him maintain functional gains made as a child.

Speech-language, swallowing and cognitive therapy for children and adults

Customized physical therapy, based on traditional therapy methods, for individuals who have orthopedic and neuromuscular disorders

Intensive physical therapy programs for adults

Plans also are in process for making occupational therapy available to all ages in the future. Clinic Manager Sarah Card said the Euro-Therapies name better reflects the organization's expanded patient base and, coupled with these new multi-disciplinary therapies, significant growth is expected.

"Symptoms related with cerebral palsy and other gross motor do not go away with adulthood, and many of the clinic's first pediatric are now grown," Card said. "Our new services will continue to help them and others manage their condition, function and make new gains with therapy."

Card added, "the clinic's inclusive environment is made for all ability levels with individual rooms encouraging patients to feel confident when learning new skills. While Euro-Therapies' is well known working with Cerebral palsy patients, we are excited to share our expertise and methods with individuals who have conditions ranging from a developmental delay to Parkinson's disease, scoliosis and stroke recovery," she said.

The Euro-Therapies name takes its root from the company's inception as the first intensive physical therapy provider outside of Europe using European-inspired tools (suit and cage therapy) in North America. Thousands of patients from all 50 states have participated in therapy sessions at the Pontiac, Michigan center since 1999. The company's new logo captures Euro-Therapies' commitment to expand possibilities with intensive PT along with a growing roster of new therapies to all ages and abilities.

