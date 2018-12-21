Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports Interim Results For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company's revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018 ("1H 2018") were approximately US$9,516,000, an 9.29% increase as compared to approximately US$8,707,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 ("1H 2017"). Revenues from trading and manufacturing activities, and engineering activities increased by US$264,000 and US$545,000, respectively.

Gross profits decreased by 23% to approximately US$1,460,000 for 1H 2018 as compared to approximately US$1,895,000 for 1H 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the gross profit margin % of contracts under the keen competitive market condition.

Selling and administrative expenses slightly decreased by approximately US$54,000 to US$2,437,000 for 1H 2018 as compared to approximately US$2,491,000 for 1H 2017.

The profit contribution from the affiliates, Zhejiang Tianlan Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., ("Blue Sky") and Zhejiang Jia Huan Electronic Co. Ltd. ("Jia Huan"), decreased by approximately US$244,000 to negative contribution of US$12,000 for 1H 2018 as compared to profit contribution of approximately US$232,000 for 1H 2017. Jia Huan made a negative contribution of approximately US$146,000 in 1H 2018 as compared to profit contribution of approximately US$69,000 in 1H 2017. The profit contribution from Blue Sky is expected to drop continuously in the near future due to the economic downturn and the intensive competition of the environmental protection industry in China.

The net profit was approximately US$878,000 for 1H 2018, as compared to net loss of approximately US$92,000 for 1H 2017. This was primarily due to profit on disposal of investment in Jia Huan of approximately US$1,522,000. The Company declared and paid dividend of US$0.70 per share in 1H 2018. The economic slowdown in China resulting from the trade war between the United States and China will adversely affect the overall operating performance of the Company in the second half year of 2018 and the near future.

Despite the imminent economic slowdown in China, the Company has attended and participated in local and international trade shows in Bangladesh, Dubai and Guangzhou to promote Ballast Water Treatment Systems ("BWTS") and handheld ballast water checker in the past few months in order to look for more business opportunities outside China.

About BWTS

BWTS are an imminent requirement by The International Maritime Organization ("IMO") to prevent the biological unbalance caused by the estimated 12 billion tons of ballast water transported across the seas by ocean-going vessels when their ballast water tanks are emptied or refilled. In 2012, ballast water discharge standard became a law in the US. Any vessel constructed in December 2013 or later will need to comply when entering US waters, and existing vessels will follow shortly after. IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention entered into force for new-built vessels on September 8, 2017 after ratification by 52 States, representing 35.1441% of world merchant shipping tonnage. In July 2017, IMO decided that the phase-in period for ballast water system retrofits will start on 8 September 2019.

The company obtained type approval certificate from China's Classification Society for its 200, 300, 500, 750, 1200 and 1250 Cubic Meters per hour BWTS and Alternate Management Systems ('AMS") acceptance for its full range BWTS in 2016.

About AMS

AMS acceptance by the U.S. Coast Guard is a temporary designation given to BWTS approved by a foreign administration. It enables BWTS to be used on vessels for a period of up to 5 years, while the treatment system undergoes approval testing to U.S. Coast Guard standards.

About Blue Sky

Zhejiang Tianlan Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., ("Blue Sky"), founded in 2000, is a fast growing company which provides a comprehensive service for design, general contract, equipment manufacturing, installation, testing and operation management of the treatment of waste gases emitted from various boilers and industrial furnaces of power plants, steel works and chemical plants. It has listed its shares on the New Third Board in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") since November 17, 2015 and suspended trading from August 15, 2017 to February 2, 2018. The New Third Board is a national over-the-counter market in the PRC regulated by China Securities Regulatory Commission, and managed by the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, which serves as a platform for the sale of existing shares or directed share placements for small and medium-sized enterprises.

About Jia Huan

Zhejiang Jia Huan Electronic Co. Ltd. in Zhejiang, China ("Jia Huan"), an established company, has been in business since 1969. 95% of Jia Huan's business is related to air pollution control and less than 5% is for water and wastewater treatment. Jia Huan designs and manufactures automatic control systems and electric voltage control equipment for electrostatic precipitators which are major air purification equipment for power plants, cement plants and incinerators to remove and collect dust and pollutants from the exhaust stacks. On March 5, 2018, we entered into an Equity Transfer Agreement to sell our 20% equity stake of Jia Huan for a purchase price of RMB31,312,500 to Ms. Jin Lijuan, the wife of the holder of the remaining 80% equity stake of Jia Huan. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, all approvals and registrations with the relevant governmental authorities were obtained, the closing of the transaction has been completed, and the Purchaser has paid the Purchase Price to the Company, in full in May 2018.

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and mainland China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











As of June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2017 (Audited)



US$'000 US$'000







Assets













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

3,626 3,380 Restricted cash

642 1,072 Accounts receivable, net

3,314 3,808 Prepayments and other current assets

745 860 Inventories

481 496



────── ────── Total current assets

8,808 9,616



------------- -------------







Property, plant and equipment, net

746 734







Investments in affiliates

11,431 12,158







Goodwill

1,071 1,071







Deferred tax assets

165 158



────── ──────







Total assets

22,221 23,737















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

3,291 3,680 Loans payable

361 97 Other payables and accrued expenses

2,123 2,721 Taxation payable

132 132



────── ────── Total current liabilities

5,907 6,630



------------- -------------







Commitments and contingencies

- -



------------- ------------- Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary share, 20,000,000 (As of December 31, 2017: 20,000,000) shares authorized; 2,229,609 (As of December 31, 2017: 2,229,609) shares issued and outstanding

123 123 Additional paid-in capital

9,551 9,551 Treasury stock, 167,700 (As of December 31, 2017: 167,700) shares at cost

(786) (786) PRC statutory reserve

352 352 Accumulated other comprehensive income

818 918 Retained earnings

5,246 5,811



────── ────── Equity attributable to shareholders of Euro Tech

15,304 15,969 Non-controlling interest

1,010 1,138



────── ────── Total shareholders' equity

16,314 17,107















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

22,221 23,737

EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017













2018 (Unaudited) 2017 (Unaudited)





US$'000 US$'000











Revenues







Trading and manufacturing

5,634 5,370

Engineering

3,882 3,337





──────── ────────

Total revenues

9,516 8,707











Cost of revenues







Trading and manufacturing

(4,679) (4,128)

Engineering

(3,377) (2,684)





──────── ────────

Total cost of revenues

(8,056) (6,812)





──────── ────────

Gross profit

1,460 1,895











Finance costs

(6) (6)

Selling and administrative expenses

(2,437) (2,491)





──────── ────────

Operating loss

(983) (602)

Interest income

11 2

Other (losses)/income, net

(5) 99

Gain on disposal of affiliate

1,522 -





──────── ────────

Profit/(Loss) before income taxes and equity in profit of affiliates

545 (501)











Income taxes

253 (21)

Equity in profit of affiliates

(12) 232





──────── ────────

Net profit/(loss)

786 (290)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

92 198





──────── ────────

Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Company

878 (92)











Other comprehensive loss







Net income/(loss)

786 (290)

Foreign exchange translation Adjustments

(8) (14)





──────── ────────

Comprehensive income/(loss)

778 (304)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

96 173





──────── ────────

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to the Company

874 (131)



















































Net income/(loss) per ordinary share







- Basic

US$0.43 US$(0.04)











- Diluted

US$0.43 US$(0.04)











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding







- Basic

2,061,909 2,061,909











- Diluted

2,061,909 2,061,909











Dividend per share

US$0.70 US$ -



