Euro Tech Holdings Company Reports Contract Awarded to PACT

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Yixing PACT Environmental Technology Company Ltd. ("PACT") has recently been awarded a contract worth approximately US$2.1 million. The project aims to provide both sewage and potable water treatment solutions at a uranium mining site for a French-Mongolian joint venture energy company in Mongolia, which has a total capacity of 300 tons and 360 tons per day for sewage and potable water treatment solutions, respectively. The contract covers design, supply, fabrication and commissioning and is expected to be completed by August 2026.

