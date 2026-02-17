Euro-Wall Launches Horizon Multi Slide™ for Coastal Performance and Installer Efficiency

Horizon Multi Slide™ balances performance, design and serviceability through installer, builder and architect insight

NORTH PORT, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro-Wall has purpose-built Horizon Multi Slide™, a sliding door system, to handle the harsh demands of coastal environments while maintaining modern aesthetics, efficient installation or easy serviceability. Its updated sill geometry, panel-to-sill connections and a flatter sill profile all support effective water management and durability. Hidden anchors, screw covers and replaceable rollers simplify installation and long-term service.

Horizon Multi Slide™ maximizes daylight and views for homeowners

Purpose-built for demanding coastal projects, Horizon Multi Slide™ addresses air and water infiltration and hardware corrosion and delivers impact- and hurricane-rated performance.

Horizon™ Multi Slide's slim sightlines and cleaner architectural presence elevate the home experience. It features:

Interlock widths of 1.5 inches and a center meet of 2.5 inches for increased glazing area.

The ability to accommodate up to eight 72-inch panels to blur indoor and outdoor living.

Designed to accommodate 90-degree angle configurations, inside and outside pockets, multi track and reverse stacking options for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Coastal-rated hardware and a standard powder coating for enhanced durability and weather-resistance.

Kynar® 2605, clad and woodgrain finish upgrade options to expand customization potential.

Euro-Wall incorporates installer needs into Horizon Multi Slide™ design

In addition to its modern aesthetic profile, Euro-Wall's newest sliding door system prioritizes efficient installation and serviceability. Horizon Multi Slide™ shaves down time to install and complete field adjustments to meet challenges in residential construction.

Recent reports from National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and This Old House magazine cite skilled labor shortages and the need for streamlined jobsites as critical considerations in today's environment. In response, Euro-Wall rebuilt the sliding door platform from the ground up.

Horizon Multi Slide™ features accessible anchors, sill details and replaceable rollers for easier service. Performance and finish improvements minimize callbacks and troubleshooting for simplified real-world execution. Finally, its lighter panels reduce the physical toll of installing larger-than-average glass openings.

Euro-Wall continues legacy of strength and weather-resistant performance with new door system

"Horizon Multi Slide™ was purpose-built with both homeowners and design and construction professionals in mind," Toby Bostwick, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Euro-Wall, said.

Bostwic continued, "We engaged installers early to better understand how large-opening systems perform in real-world conditions, and we applied those insights to refine how Horizon Multi Slide™ is designed, installed and serviced—particularly for demanding coastal projects."

Along with addressing real-world coastal conditions like air and water infiltration and hardware corrosion, Horizon Multi Slide™ delivers impact- and hurricane-rated performance so it can be used in High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) like Miami-Dade County. This sliding door system expands what is possible through elevated performance, thoughtful design and precise execution.

Discover a new horizon with Euro-Wall

The next expression in luxury design, Horizon Multi Slide™ is currently available at Euro-Wall's North Port headquarters and from its international network of authorized dealers.

To explore the refined design, streamlined installation and elevated performance benefits of Horizon Multi Slide™ visit: https://euro-wall.com/products/horizon-multi-slide/.

And to learn more about all of Euro-Wall's residential and commercial window and door solutions, contact our expert team.

About Euro-Wall

The door and window systems from Euro-Wall combine European inspiration with American craftmanship. Sporting some of the industry's thinnest profiles, these opening solutions help you live life wide open by creating spaces that seamlessly blend with the environment. The stunning door and window systems unlock unobstructed views with the largest heights and widths, highest load capacities, strongest panels and the most design options—all backed by dedicated, personable support and integrity. It's a superior experience from open to close. To discover how Euro-Wall delivers the whole door and window package, visit euro-wall.com or call (888) 989-3876.

