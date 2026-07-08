Euro-Wall LLC Deepens Dealer and Contractor Support with New Vice President of Sales

In this expanded role, Mammon will lead Euro-Wall's national sales organization, overseeing the company's regional sales, architectural solutions, and dealer network strategy. Having joined Euro-Wall in 2021, he will bring to this role his in-house experience in service, installation and sales leadership, all of which have given him a ground-up understanding of the company's products, dealers and end customers.

Experience and Drive Signal a Focus on Shoring Up Dealer Networks

"Wade is the kind of leader who shows up, listens, and gets things done," said Toby Bostwick, CEO of Euro-Wall.

Mammon's leadership has played a major role in relationship growth in Florida and the Southeast and Gulf states. And now, Mammon will guide sales strategy across Euro-Wall's full product portfolio, including its Multi Slide, Folding, Pivot, Casement, Thin Line, and Direct Set systems. As such, partners can expect:

A focused approach to deepening dealer and contractor support

Expert knowledge in the capabilities and benefits of Euro-Wall's hurricane-rated fenestration systems

The drive and energy needed to help partners win projects and expand their businesses

A commitment to strategies that prioritize innovation, improvement and refinement of Euro-Wall's proven door and window systems.

Euro-Wall Continues to Center Partnerships with New Vice President of Sales

"Wade's new role strengthens our commitment to our dealer network," Bostwick adds. "Wade and our regional team remain the direct line to Euro-Wall, and we're more focused than ever on helping our partners win projects, move faster, and grow their business with our product lines behind them."

Mammon's knowledge of both Euro-Wall's products and the challenges dealers and contractors face will allow him to strategize advantageous solutions for partners and ultimately advance design options in the commercial and residential luxury space. Further, with his proximity to and history in the luxury building market and its design demands, Mammon will help set future product innovation that streamline and elevate construction.

People, Products and Partnerships Drive Construction Value

Mammon's new role as Vice President of Sales is a continuation of Euro-Wall's commitment to delivering door and window solutions that meet and exceed current luxury design needs. Euro-Wall combines openings with some of the industry's largest heights and widths, highest load capacities, strongest panels and the most design options with the backing of a dedicated support team.

And with Mammon leading the sales team, dealers and contractors can be confident that by partnering with Euro-Wall they will see direct market advantages.

To explore how Euro-Wall refines design, elevates support and nurtures partner growth, visit: https://euro-wall.com/

About Euro-Wall

Euro-Wall LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium aluminum windows and doors, headquartered in North Port, Florida. The company designs and produces high-performance fenestration systems for architects, builders, and homeowners, sold through a nationwide dealer network.

SOURCE Euro-Wall LLC