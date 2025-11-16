EuroAmerican Financial Advisors Wins Highly Commended Award at 2025 EMEA FEM EMMA Awards

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroAmerican Financial Advisors , a leading advisory firm supporting Americans living in Europe, has been recognized with a Highly Commended Award at the 2025 FEM EMMA EMEA Awards in the category of Best Banking, Tax or Financial Services Provider of the Year.

The FEM EMMA Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in financial services for the expatriate community. This year's winners were announced at a gala event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, attended by senior expat services professionals and industry leaders from across the EMEA region.

Since its launch in 2022 as an EU-licensed sister firm of US expat wealth management leader IAM Advisors , EuroAmerican Financial Advisors has grown rapidly to serve Americans relocating to or living across Europe, and now proudly serves clients in 16 EU countries. The firm provides tailored investment advisory and financial planning services, helping clients manage complex cross-border regulations while achieving their long-term financial goals.

"Expat life for Americans comes with unique financial challenges," said Shane Clark, President of EuroAmerican Financial Advisors. "Our mission is to simplify these complexities, helping our clients to make informed decisions and achieve compliance and peace of mind from abroad."

The FEM EMMA judges highlighted EAFA's personalized approach and innovative use of technology as key factors. Clients work directly with advisors licensed in both the US and the EU, while secure digital platforms enable streamlined reporting, real-time financial insights, and efficient document sharing, making wealth management from overseas seamless.

Beyond investments, EuroAmerican provides full-spectrum financial planning, working with local partners for US and local tax compliance, estate planning, residency guidance, and banking solutions. The firm is among a small handful licensed to serve Americans in the EU, which mandates that only firms licensed in the EU can serve EU residents.

"This award reflects our team's dedication to providing an expert, relationship-driven service," Clark added. "As expats ourselves, we understand the challenges overseas Americans face and we are committed to making investing while abroad straightforward and stress-free, despite the rules and responsibilities that both the EU and US place on expats."

The recognition underscores EuroAmerican Financial Advisors' growing reputation as a trusted partner for Americans living or moving to Europe, providing clarity, compliance, and confidence in their financial lives.

EuroAmerican Financial Advisors provides specialist financial advisory services for Americans moving to and living in Europe, combining US and EU expertise with holistic, personalized, client-focused advice.

