EuroBar Introduces Game-Changing Soda Gun Module with Retractable Hose

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroBar, a leader in innovative bar solutions, proudly announces the launch of its soda gun module with a retractable hose—a groundbreaking addition that eliminates the clutter and contamination caused by traditional soda gun hoses.

Designed with input from bartenders who love the soda gun but despise the hose, this innovative module keeps the hose retracted and out of the way, creating a clean, efficient workspace. The compact 4-inch-wide module integrates seamlessly into any EuroBar layout, including EuroBar's Classico and Sportivo stations.

Key Benefits of the Retractable Soda Gun Module:

Retractable Hose Design: Keeps the hose securely stored when not in use, preventing it from draping across surfaces and contaminating the bar.





Keeps the hose securely stored when not in use, preventing it from draping across surfaces and contaminating the bar. Compact Size: At just 4 inches wide, it fits effortlessly into any EuroBar station without compromising valuable workspace.





At just 4 inches wide, it fits effortlessly into any EuroBar station without compromising valuable workspace. Improved Workflow: Streamlined design allows bartenders to work efficiently without the hassle of the tangled hose getting in the way.





Streamlined design allows bartenders to work efficiently without the hassle of the tangled hose getting in the way. Hygienic and Practical: Ensures a cleaner bar environment by keeping the hose off work areas and away from spills and debris.

"Most Bartenders love the soda gun, but the hose has always been a major pain point," said Livio Lauro, EuroBar Founder / Designer. "Our retractable soda gun module solves this problem by combining functionality, hygiene, and sleek design, making it a must-have for any modern bar."

The soda gun module is a versatile solution for bars, restaurants, and high-volume venues looking to optimize their operations while maintaining a clean and professional appearance.

Availability:

The patent-pending retractable soda gun module is now available for order. For more information, visit www.eurobar.com or contact your EuroBar representative.

Contact:

Tracy Beyer

Business Development & Marketing Director

EuroBar MN, LLC.

[email protected]

262-444-1980

SOURCE EuroBar MN LLC