Eurofins Digital Media Services appoints Rodd Feingold to President and Managing Director, and Michael Kadenacy to Strategic Director on Board of Directors

BURBANK, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Media Services (EDMS), the world's largest media quality assurance company providing Master QC services for all digital file formats, digital and streaming quality control, storefront monitoring services, IMF packaging, DCP, and optical disc Quality Control services, announced today that Rodd Feingold has been elevated to President and Managing Director. Michael Kadenacy, founder and former Managing Director, will take on the newly created position of Strategic Director on the Board of Directors.

As president, Feingold will establish short and long-term goals and strategies, and work collaboratively with the EDMS team to rapidly build out useful proprietary products for EDMS clients. Feingold will also continue to cultivate relationships with clients, and toggle between finance and managing growth.

Rodd Feingold brings extensive expertise and experience in the entertainment and media industry. Feingold joined EDMS in 2011 and played a significant role in the incredible growth EDMS saw over the last 8 years. Prior to joining EDMS, Feingold served as a Sr. VP at Fox Entertainment overseeing live action production. "I'm extremely excited to be promoted into this role at EDMS. The digital media boom has created new opportunities our industry has never seen before. Continuing EDMS's domestic and global expansion to better serve our clients will be our primary focus."

In his new role as Strategic Director, Michael Kadenacy will play a key role in the strategic growth of EDMS for services geared toward the digital media supply chain. "I'm extremely proud of the growth and success EDMS has seen over the years and have every confidence that Rodd and the company will thrive under his leadership," says Kadenacy. "Rodd is deeply committed to EDMS and has long been an essential component of the extraordinary EDMS team. I look forward to supporting EDMS in my new role."

"Michael has led EDMS through consistent growth in an industry that has been rapidly changing and evolving and we are fortunate to have the benefit of his deep industry knowledge on our board of directors," says Stephane Barrau, VP Global Consumer Product Testing, Eurofins Group. "Rodd will continue to ensure our team delivers unmatched services to our clients, and direct the continued growth to support overall business objectives."

About Eurofins Digital Media Services – www.eurofins-dms.com

Eurofins Digital Media Services (EDMS) is a leader in quality control, technical analysis, and testing for major motion picture studios, TV broadcasters, OTT, and independent content producers. Founded in 2004, EDMS is the most advanced and experienced digital-file testing company in the world. In 2017, EDMS was acquired by Eurofins, a global provider of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, operating in 44 countries. EDMS is headquartered in Burbank and the company also operates offices in New York and Japan.

