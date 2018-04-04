Eurofins Digital Testing Acquires Edge Testing Solutions

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate software, digital media services, IoT devices, and content. It is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 400 laboratories across 42 countries, over 35,000 employees, and sales of over 2.54 billion euros (approx. 2.98 billion dollars) in 2016, with a 4 billion euros (approx. 4.9 billion dollars) revenue objective by 2019.

Edge Testing delivers a broad range of managed testing services to clients across the telecommunications and media, financial services, utilities, retail, and public sectors. This includes managed, functional, performance and automated testing, undertaken both onsite and remotely from Edge Testing's Glasgow and Birmingham based Digital Test Hubs. Edge Testing also offers consultancy and training services together with a dedicated device lab, as well as the Edge Academy that provides a pool of qualified testers for customers to develop their own testing capabilities in an efficient, flexible and cost-effective manner.

As part of the acquisition, Eurofins Digital Testing will retain Edge Testing's team of more than 250 people, and gain additional test labs in Glasgow, Scotland and Birmingham, England.

"Edge Testing has an impressive track-record as one of the UK's fastest growing and largest independent software testing companies," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Their highly-complementary testing solutions will further augment our capabilities to help meet evolving quality assurance needs in increasingly competitive and evolving markets. We look forward to a bright future together."

"We are remarkably proud and delighted to join Eurofins Digital Testing and collaborate to extend our software testing across the globe," said Brian Ferrie, CEO of Edge Testing Solutions, a division of Eurofins Digital Testing. "This is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our customers as we look to embark upon our next stage of growth. Being part of Eurofins Digital Testing will take us to a new level. Together we look forward to providing a broad range of managed test tools and services and helping customers operate in a more nimble, DevOps manner to thrive in competitive markets."

Eurofins Digital Testing helps TV operators and other companies worldwide reduce development, testing and deployment cycles to accelerate service delivery, and support a more continuous delivery environment. Through its suite of automated test tools, professional testing support services, staffing of onsite personnel, and training, Eurofins Digital Testing helps increase test coverage and consistency to provide service validation, insights into the end-user experience, and performance monitoring for quality assurance.

At the upcoming 2018 NAB Show, taking place April 7-12 in Las Vegas, Eurofins Digital Testing will be demonstrating its suite of automated test solutions in Renaissance Suite #1032.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate digital media systems for operators worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing is part of the Eurofins Group. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, UK, US, Poland, Japan and Hong Kong, and serves video providers around the world, including Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Kabel Deutschland, Liberty Global, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

