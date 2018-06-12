Eurofins Digital Testing Selected by Sweden's Leading Triple Play Provider to Support Next-Generation Android TV Ultra HD/4K Hybrid STB Deployments

Com Hem's Tv Hub is the new Android TV Ultra HD/4K Hybrid STB, and the world's first major Android N deployment based on Android TV Operator Tier, providing a fully customised experience with integrated Google TV services. Com Hem will use Eurofins' cloud-based TestWizard system to automate testing and provide performance monitoring for quality assurance across Com Hem's two technologically discrete and separately branded services, Com Hem Play and Boxer.

"Com Hem is committed to delivering the best possible quality experience to our subscribers 24 hours a day," said Thomas Helbo. CTO of Com Hem Group. "When determining a testing and quality assurance partner, Eurofins Digital Testing was a clear choice given their global track record of success. Eurofin's automated TestWizard system enables us to emulate and measure the availability, stability and quality of our next-gen video services to ensure our quality levels are met and maintained."

"Com Hem is an innovative provider of quality services to 1.4 million subscriber households, and recognizes the importance of continuous test automation to deliver the very best experience," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director at Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Com Hem selected our TestWizard system because it is well-suited to provide efficient and reliable automated testing for their groundbreaking Tv Hub."

Eurofins Digital Testing helps TV operators worldwide reduce development, testing and deployment cycles to accelerate service delivery, and support a more continuous delivery environment. Through its suite of automated test tools, professional testing support services, staffing of onsite personnel, and training, Eurofins helps increase test coverage and consistency to provide service validation, insights into the end-user experience, and performance monitoring for quality assurance.

A video about the Tv Hub can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7OVu6K3PzQ/.

Additional information about Com Hem can be found at https://www.comhem.se/.

Also at ANGA COM, Eurofins Digital Testing, in partnership with Akamai and 3 Screen solutions, will host a lunch on Wednesday, June 13, from 12:00-14:00 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, to provide insights into the latest challenges and solutions in media distribution innovation. Registration details are https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/our-company/events/anga-com-seminar-2018/

More information about Eurofins Digital Testing can be found at: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate digital media systems for operators worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing is part of the Eurofins Group. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, UK, US, Poland, Japan and Hong Kong, and serves video providers around the world, including Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Kabel Deutschland, Liberty Global, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

About Com Hem Group

Com Hem Group offers broadband, TV, play and telephony services to Swedish households and companies. Our powerful and future-proofed network with speeds up to 1 Gbit/s, covers half of the country's households, making the Com Hem Group an important driver of creating a digital Sweden. We bring our 1.45 million customers the largest range of digital-TV channels and play services via set top boxes as well as on-the-go for tablets and smartphones. The company was founded in 1983 and has approximately 1,100 employees. Com Hem Group is headquartered in Stockholm and operates through four subsidiaries; Com Hem AB, Boxer TV Access AB, Phonera Företag AB and iTUX Communication AB. In 2017, Group sales totalled SEK 7,136 million. Since 2014 the Com Hem share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.comhemgroup.com.

