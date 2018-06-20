Eurofins Digital Testing Strengthens Cybersecurity Portfolio with Acquisition of Insite Security in the Netherlands

Insite Security provides insights into the security level of IT systems of corporations and non-profit organizations. The company provides security awareness and training to create safe behavior amongst employees, implementation assessments and audits to apply appropriate security policies, and security testing and monitoring to ensure compliance across infrastructure, systems and applications based on certifiable international standards.

Within its cybersecurity portfolio, Eurofins currently provides a range of services including security assessments, compliance services, security strategy and governance, device security testing, and content security compliance for the Digital Production Partnership (founded by ITV, BBC and Channel 4). The addition of Insite Security expands Eurofins Digital Testing's global cyber security footprint to the Netherlands. Earlier this year, Eurofins Digital Testing also announced that it acquired Edge Testing Solutions, a software testing provider in the UK. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with facilities in Belgium, Sweden, The Netherlands, UK, US, Poland and Hong Kong.

"With today's digital transformation and increased connectivity, knowledge of security risks is essential to mitigate IT-related risks and ensure a safer IT infrastructure," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Insite Security is known for providing superior IT security services, and we look forward to extending their capabilities across the globe and offering state-of-the-art cyber security solutions to protect our clients' connected systems and data."

"We are honored and excited to join Eurofins Digital Testing and to work together to address security vulnerabilities and security awareness for companies around the globe," said Erik Rutkens, CEO of Insite Security. "The combined strengths of both organizations will allow us to provide quality assurance for information security processes across a variety of sectors. We look forward to a successful future together." Erik and Insite Security's team of ca. 70 people will remain with the company.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services and training to validate digital media systems for operators worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing is part of the Eurofins Group. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 400 laboratories in 44 countries, over 35,000 staff members, and sales of 2.97 billion euros in 2017.

