Eurofins Digital Testing to Provide IMF Analysis Solutions for the Digital Media Industry

HASSELT, Belgium and MUNICH, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing , a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced it will offer software solutions to help studios, post-production companies, broadcasters and distributors adopt the Interoperable Mastering Format (IMF), aimed at streamlining associated workflows and reducing costs.

IMF is a Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) standard for providing a single, interchangeable master file format from which tailored versions of the same piece of content can be rendered for different audiences, which incorporates the Material Exchange Format (MXF) container format.

Based on an exclusive, global licensing agreement with the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), the joint research centre of the German, Austrian and Swiss public service broadcasters, Eurofins will build upon proven technology from the IRT to develop new solutions that combine technical media validation with production and distribution workflow business intelligence. Specifically, Eurofins' IMF solutions will be derived from IMF and MXF Analyser products developed by the IRT. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. IMF and MXF solutions will be available directly from Eurofins beginning September 2019.

"The market for media content is global, which means that several different versions of every media title must meet the technical requirements for many different distribution channels and localized applications," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director at Eurofins. "IMF is the solution to versioning and localizing at scale—enabling faster workflows and reductions in storage costs. Eurofins' solutions for IMF will enable studios, post-production houses, distributors and broadcasters to optimize their IMF quality assurance processes at every stage in the content supply chain."

"At IRT, our mission has always been to explore, observe and develop new technologies that adapt broadcasting to new market environments and needs," said Michael Hagemeyer, Managing Director of IRT. "The IMF format plays a significant role in the future of broadcast and OTT media, and we are confident that Eurofins, a proven-leader in quality assurance, is ideally placed to carry this mission forward and lower the barriers to adoption of the standards at this critical point for the digital media industry."

Eurofins' IMF solutions will provide quality assurance of IMF packages to support global business and flexible distribution for broadcast, cinema, in-flight entertainment, mobile content, OTT, VoD, and more. Eurofins will showcase its IMF and MXF solutions, along with its suite of automated test tools, cyber security testing services and more, during the upcoming IBC Conference in Amsterdam in Hall 5, stand B45.

For additional information about Eurofins Digital Testing, please visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ .

About IRT:

With more than 60 years of experience, IRT is a world-renowned research and innovation center for broadcasting and media technology. It observes, evaluates and develops new technologies in digital audiovisual media with the aim of strategically adapting the broadcasting idea to new market environments and needs. In close cooperation with its affiliates and clients, around 100 employees at the Munich location research innovative solutions in the fields of Next Generation Audio, Future Video, Artificial Intelligence, Metadata, All IP/IT, IP Distribution, Portals and Services, Accessibility and 5G. Its shareholders are the broadcasters ARD, ZDF, Deutschlandradio, ORF and SRG/SSR. IRT also works with a large number of customers from the broadcasting, media and industry sectors. Cooperation with international research partners provides access to worldwide trends and developments. In cooperation with universities, IRT promotes the training of junior staff.

www.irt.de

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services, training, and cyber security to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vestel, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 800 laboratories in 47 countries, 45,000 staff members, and sales of more than 3 billion euros.

SOURCE Eurofins Digital Testing

Related Links

http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com

