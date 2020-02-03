Eurofins Discovery and PharmaResources Announce Commercial Cooperation

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading provider of services and products to the drug discovery industry, and PharmaResources, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) based in Shanghai, China, specializing in small molecule drug R&D and manufacture, announced a commercial cooperation to provide PharmaResources' customers with expedited access to Eurofins Discovery's pharmacology and ADMET portfolio to accelerate their client's drug discovery timelines.

PharmaResources' 300 chemists and 30+ drug discovery programs will be able to provide their customers with in vitro pharmacology and ADME assessments, which enables earlier and faster access to safety and efficacy data through a single integrated platform. The cooperation improves R&D efficiency as medicinal chemists at PharmaResources will have rapid access to pharmacology and ADMET data through this cooperation with Eurofins Discovery.

"Our commitment to reducing the time and cost of drug discovery to worldwide pharmaceutical clients, and especially those in China, is enriched through Eurofins Discovery's biology platforms with the discovery chemistry platform of PharmaResources," said Christina Shasserre, SVP of Eurofins Discovery. "PharmaResources is an internationally recognized leader in medicinal and process chemistry with outstanding track records in early drug discovery and shares our vision of reducing the time it takes to generate safe and efficacious therapies for drug developers."

Dr. Ping Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaResources, said, "Eurofins Discovery provides high quality expertise in discovery biology with a broad spectrum of biology assays and ADMET, with a robust in vitro pharmacology platform. Through this cooperation, we are combining the strengths of both companies and are establishing a small molecule drug discovery service platform in a virtual integrated fashion. Several on-going discovery programs have already shown the benefit from this cooperation and we believe that this platform will provide rapid, high quality services to clients and facilitate their research on novel small molecule drugs in a synergistic way."

As leading global innovation-driven and customer-focused outsourcing partners, Eurofins Discovery and PharmaResources share common values in the culture of innovation and the unrelenting pursuit of service excellence.

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery, a business operating under the Eurofins BioPharma Services division, has supported Drug Discovery research for over 40 years. Eurofins is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3500 drug discovery services and 1800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About PharmaResources

PharmaResources is a 10+ years leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) based in China, specializing in small molecule drug discovery R&D service (Research Center in Shanghai) and early to late stage manufacture (Pilot plant in LiaoNing Province). PharmaResources focuses on service of medicinal chemistry from Hit-ID, Hit-to-Lead, Lead Optimization and Candidate Selection, and provided an integrated platform to help clients from process R&D to GLP tox, key and advanced intermediates to API manufacturing. PharmaResources' extensive drug discovery experiences and capabilities to solve complex issues can significantly help clients in reducing both cost and time. PharmaResources has an excellent track record in providing outstanding chemistry support to clients which including two US approved drugs and multiple drug candidates in clinical development. PharmaResources has the state-of-the-art laboratories and a manufacturing facility to meet the demands and expectations of clients and regulatory agencies. PharmaResources currently has ca. 500 employees, servicing clients in biotechs, start-ups, and pharmaceutical companies in the US, Europe and Asia.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP)

