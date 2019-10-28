Eurofins Discovery Announces Collaboration with Escient Pharmaceuticals

Escient recently launched in San Diego with $40 million in Series A financing and is leveraging Eurofins' expertise in assay development and GPCR drug discovery to identify novel therapeutics targeting Mas-Related G-Protein Receptors (Mrgpr). Under the terms of the ongoing collaboration, Eurofins will support in vitro preclinical discovery efforts for Escient's programs by providing expertise and services. "The preclinical discovery support required for Escient's novel drug targets plays well to Eurofins' expertise and capabilities and this collaboration will greatly expedite our discovery path," said Marcus F. Boehm Ph.D., Escient's Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are thrilled with the value that we can offer our clients," stated Christina Shasserre, Sr. VP of Eurofins Discovery. "We have been offering services for all phases of drug discovery and can now assemble this offering into an integrated service with program management staffed from experts in drug discovery, termed DiscoveryOne™. This will provide our clients with the critical expertise to support their delivery of a preclinical candidate."

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery, a business operating under the Eurofins BioPharma Services division, has supported Drug Discovery research for over 40 years. Eurofins is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3500 drug discovery services and 1800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

