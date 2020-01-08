Eurofins Expands Kidney Transplant Diagnostics Offering Through Viracor TRAC™

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracor Eurofins, a leading U.S. transplant diagnostics laboratory, announced it has begun offering a proprietary donor derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) assay, Viracor TRAC™, to complement its suite of testing supporting successful outcomes for those patients with kidney transplants.

The announcement of TRAC Kidney continues Viracor's 30 year commitment to scientific innovation in clinical diagnostics and further enhances Viracor's comprehensive transplant diagnostic portfolio. When combined with Eurofins' market-leading pre-transplant laboratory, VRL, and newly acquired Transplant Genomics, which provides testing to detect subclinical rejection, Eurofins believes it provides hospitals, physicians and organ procurement organizations the most comprehensive transplant testing menu in the U.S.

TRAC is a non-invasive liquid biopsy with similar performance characteristics to other dd-cfDNA assays currently on the market. The current gold standard method of rejection diagnosis and surveillance is organ biopsy, an invasive technique that suffers from high cost and potentially multiple complications for the patient. Viracor has invested in two ongoing prospective and one retrospective clinical trial to further develop clinical data to support the use of the test. Through its work with the American Medical Association/CPT®, Viracor Eurofins has secured a Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code for Viracor TRAC™.

Today we are pleased to add TRAC, our innovative dd-cfDNA assay to enhance our portfolio of diagnostic tests for renal transplant management. On November 25th, Eurofins Transplant Genomics introduced TruGraf for detection of subclinical kidney rejection and now we are introducing TRAC for detection of acute kidney rejection. With our focus on clinical diagnostics and transplantation, we believe that we provide the most comprehensive testing solutions from pre-transplant donor-matching to detection and monitoring various post-transplant conditions, including organ rejection, infection and therapeutic immunosuppression. In striving for diagnostic efficiency and improved cost of care, we believe that TRAC will make a big difference for the constituencies we serve – transplant patients, healthcare providers and payers.

