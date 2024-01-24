Eurofins Genomics Opens New Seattle Laboratory for Express Oxford Nanopore Sequencing

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics, a global leader in sequencing services, announces the opening of a new, certified sequencing lab in Bothell, Washington, serving the greater Seattle area. The facility leverages the Oxford Nanopore's sequencing platform and its local proximity to deliver results within 12 hours from sample pickup. The company has already lined up 30 partner labs in Seattle and conducting daily sample pickup and sequencing for the biotech hub.

The lab specializes in whole plasmid, amplicon, and bacterial genome sequencing, allowing researchers to unlock comprehensive insights into genetic structures in a fraction of the time of traditional next generation sequencing. This combination of novel technology and locality gives researchers and scientists a competitive edge in their genomic studies.

"Eurofins Genomics is proud to introduce our Seattle lab, where groundbreaking advancements in whole plasmid sequencing are set to transform the landscape of genetic research," said Sumit Gupta, President at Eurofins Genomics.

With its commitment to innovation, Eurofins Genomics' Seattle lab is poised to provide researchers greater access critical genomic information in record time and accelerate the pace of scientific discovery.

