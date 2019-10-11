Eurofins to Provide Rapid Onsite Lab Testing for Hemp and CBD Sales Transactions at IHAM 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its pursuit to establish premier events for baseline transactions of hemp and CBD (cannabidiol) products, Southern Hemp Marketplace (SHM), LLC., today announced that Eurofins Quality Trait Analysis (QTA) will join its first-ever International Hemp Auction and Market (IHAM) as an official lab analysis partner.

Eurofins QTA is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in bio-analysis. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company is a leading expert in the development and implementation of infrared-based testing solutions. IHAM 2019, and its concurrent Holiday CBD Market, will be held November 19-21, 2019 at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park in Franklin, Tenn.

"Credible buyers of hemp and CBD products know that certainty of potency, profiles and purity is crucial and starts with third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs)," said Mark S. Case, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Hemp Marketplace. "We're conducting an inaugural world-class hemp auction and are thrilled to have Eurofins join to help provide reassurance to extractors and farmers that quality products have the best opportunity to fetch fair market valuations."

In addition to testing agricultural crops, Eurofins QTA has earned a trusted reputation supporting essential industries that rely on food and beverage ingredients, chemicals, ethanol, biodiesel and many oils. In support of IHAM 2019, Eurofins QTA will provide the company's patented system which utilizes near-infrared (NIR) technology to non-destructively scan and process samples. This will be done on site and results will be available after a 60 second test cycle. Upon auction check-in, farmers/growers and processors will be able to have testing conducted on biomass and flower, as well as oils and blends if needed. Importantly, registered auction buyers will be entitled to two free tests upon request before bidding or after transactions, and may also purchase additional analyses on location. More information is available online about Eurofins QTA® Rapid On-site Hemp Testing.

"Hats off to the IHAM team for pioneering a venue for transparency in the quickly evolving hemp industry. We are excited to showcase at IHAM 2019 how Eurofins is bringing tailored solutions for the hemp industry that allow flexibility across cultivation operations," said Dr. Kangming Ma, President at Eurofins QTA. "Most important is giving strategic buyers of hemp and CBD products the confidence they are getting what they pay for – and for giving growers unbiased scientific analysis of their harvest quality."

IHAM 2019 is open to the public and has been planned to coincide with the hemp harvest season and holiday shopping near Nashville, one of the nation's most desirable travel destinations. Buyers and sellers of hemp are registering for auction now and, with five weeks still until the event, applications representing hundreds of thousands of pounds of hemp are already in process. Vendor booth sales for the Holiday CBD Market, as well as event sponsorship opportunities are open now. More information can be found online at www.hempauctionmarket.com.

About Southern Hemp Marketplace

Southern Hemp Marketplace (SHM), LLC. is the owner of the International Hemp Auction and Market (IHAM) (www.hempauctionmarket.com). The company was formed primarily to help connect buyers and sellers of hemp products, and establish transparent baseline prices for the continent's hemp crop and processed goods. The company recognizes there are many ways to buy and sell hemp, but seeks to level the playing field for all parties.

About Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific is a leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing as well as agroscience CRO services. It is a global independent market leader in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is a global leader in bio-analysis and a global emerging player in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With approximately 45,000 employees in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group's highly qualified staff aims to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice.

Eurofins provides integrated solutions that span the entire food and supplement product life cycles. From concept to commercialization, Eurofins delivers integrated consulting, development, and testing services including product and process development; consumer research and sensory evaluation; nutritional and contaminant analysis; and food safety testing, consulting, and training. Our global network is composed of diverse teams of leading food scientists who provide a broad range of resources, experience, and expertise that enable our customers to bring innovative, sustainable, safe products to market, faster.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

More information about Eurofins QTA can be found online at https://www.eurofinsus.com/.

