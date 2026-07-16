Eurofins Viracor Expands Cytokine Testing Menu with Plasma Assays for CXCL9, CXCL10, and IL-18 to Support Immune Monitoring in Transplant and Immunocompromised Patients

LENEXA, Kan., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor announces the availability of three plasma-based cytokine and chemokine assays — CXCL9 (Test Code 33607), CXCL10 (Test Code 33609), and Interleukin-18 (IL-18) (Test Code 33611) expanding its immunology testing menu to support minimally invasive immune monitoring in solid organ transplant, hematopoietic cell transplant, and other immunocompromised patient populations. These assays provide clinicians and researchers with quantitative measurement of key Th1-polarized immune signaling biomarkers from a minimally invasive plasma specimen.

CXCL9, CXCL10, and IL-18 play central roles in T cell-mediated immune activation, inflammatory signaling, and the innate-to-adaptive immune bridge — pathways currently being investigated as relevant in allograft injury, acute rejection, and chronic graft dysfunction[1]. Expanding on Eurofins Viracor's established cytokine testing capabilities, these three new biomarkers are available as individual assays with 24-hour turnaround time, enabling faster, more informed immune monitoring alongside Eurofins Viracor's broader transplant and immunology portfolio.

Key highlights of this launch:

Plasma specimen type — EDTA plasma collection with established shipping and stability protocols for convenient, minimally invasive sampling

24-hour turnaround time from receipt of specimen (orders received by 11:00 a.m. CST, Monday–Saturday)

Assay ranges with population-based reference intervals: CXCL9 (<_7 />

Available as individual test orders or combinable into custom cytokine panels to support protocolized monitoring and research workflows

These tests have been developed and their performance characteristics determined by Eurofins Viracor. Eurofins Viracor has a portfolio of assays that supports comprehensive transplant management. For more information about CXCL9, CXCL10, and IL-18 plasma testing and their applications, please contact Client Services at (800) 305-5198.

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 40 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering accurate, timely and actionable results, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com and eurofins-viracor.com

[1]Tinel, C., Sauvaget, V., Aouni, L. et al. Transforming kidney transplant monitoring with urine CXCL9 and CXCL10: practical clinical implementation. Sci Rep 14, 20357 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-70390-x

SOURCE Eurofins Viracor, Inc.