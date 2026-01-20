Eurofins Viracor Launches Assays for Pneumococcal Antibody Detection, Expanding Serotype Coverage to Support Immunocompromised Patient Care

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor announces the launch of a multiplexed bead-based assay to detect IgG responses to currently available pneumococcal vaccines, including the recently approved Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine (PCV21). These Pneumococcal Antibody assays—PCV15 (15 serotype), PCV20 (20 serotype), PPSV23 (23 serotype), and PCV21 (21 serotype), and our comprehensive vaccine assay (32 serotype)—provide clinicians with a comprehensive toolset to assess vaccine-induced immunity across 32 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes.

Eurofins Viracor's new pneumococcal antibody assays provide coverage for all CDC-recommended vaccines—PCV15, PCV20, PPSV23, and the recently approved PCV211. Building on its history as one of the first laboratories to offer pneumococcal antibody testing, Eurofins Viracor is now the first to deliver assays capable of detecting antibodies to every serotype included in approved vaccines. The addition of nine serotypes enhances the menu, enabling clinicians to monitor patient immune responses with greater accuracy and breadth.

Key highlights of this launch:

Includes newly approved serotypes such as 15A, 15C, 16F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, and 35B, not found in previous vaccines.

Quantification aligned with WHO international standards, achieving 100% accuracy and precision at the clinically relevant 1.3 µg/mL IgG cutoff. 2

Assays demonstrated higher IgG responses in immunocompetent compared to immunocompromised individuals, underscoring the importance of personalized immunity monitoring.2

These new assays address a significant need by leveraging the power of advanced immunology diagnostics to provide fast, highly sensitive, and specific detection of pneumococcal antibodies levels. Eurofins Viracor's commitment to innovation in immunology diagnostics is exemplified by this advancement.

For more information about the pneumococcal antibody assays and their applications, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/our-testing/immunology/ or contact Client Services at (800) 305-5198.

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 40 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering accurate, timely and actionable results, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com and eurofins-viracor.com

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 65,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific SE shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Citations :

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pneumococcal Vaccine Recommendations. Webpage published October 26, 2024. Accessed January 5, 2026. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/pneumococcal/hcp/vaccine-recommendations/ Douglas J, Davidson J, Church M, Nutt J, Morris P, Kleiboeker S. Development of a Luminex Multiplexed Bead Based Assay to Detect IgG Vaccine Response to 32 Streptococcus pneumoniae Serotypes. Poster presented at: IDWeek 2025; October 2025; United States. Eurofins Viracor, Lenexa, KS.

SOURCE Viracor Eurofins