Eurofins Viracor Launches New Quantitative PCR Assay for Chagas Disease (T. cruzi) Diagnosis

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, LLC a leading provider of specialty diagnostic testing, and part of the global network of Eurofins companies, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative quantitative PCR assay for the detection of Trypanosoma cruzi (T. cruzi), the parasitic cause of Chagas disease.

The Chagas (T. cruzi) qPCR test is a crucial tool for the accurate detection of Trypanosoma cruzi infection, a disease that often goes undiagnosed due to its asymptomatic nature in its early stages.

With an estimated 300,000 people infected with Trypanosoma cruzi in the United States1 this test is vital for identifying individuals at risk—particularly transplant recipients, who may face potential transmission from donor organs, or immunocompromised patients, who are at risk of reactivation of a prior infection. Many infection cases have the potential of going undiagnosed due to the limitations of traditional diagnostic methods. Eurofins Viracor's new assay addresses this critical gap by providing:

A well-established preanalytical process designed to reduce testing delays and minimize instances of testing not performed (TNP).

A sensitive, quantitative PCR assay with rapid turnaround times, delivering results within 48 hours of receipt of sample.

The launch of a quantitative PCR assay for Chagas disease underscores Eurofins Viracor's commitment to improving diagnostic solutions for underserved conditions. The company believes that, with this assay, healthcare providers can gain a powerful tool to better diagnose, monitor, and manage Chagas disease, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The new assay is now available for order from Eurofins Viracor. For more information, visit 33432 - Chagas (T.cruzi) qPCR | Clinical | Eurofins-Viracor or contact Client Services at (800) 305-5198.

