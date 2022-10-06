Eurofins Viracor Opens Expansive Laboratory in Lenexa, KS

110,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility increases infectious disease and immunology testing capacity to support growth of clinical, biopharma, and transplant diagnostic services

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leader in infectious disease and immunology testing, today celebrated the opening of its expansive new laboratory in Lenexa, KS. The 110,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility will be home to 450 employees, comprised of 215 current employees and 235 newly created roles and creates additional capacity to support growth in biopharma and transplant diagnostic testing services.

The new facility is part of Eurofins Viracor's continued investment in building capacity and capabilities to meet growing customer demand in biopharma and clinical diagnostic testing services. Eurofins Viracor provides rapid, clinical diagnostic test results to medical providers and transplant care teams.

The new laboratory complements the ongoing expansion of Eurofins Viracor's biopharma and transplant biomarker testing services by strengthening its ability to deliver fast, innovative, and high-quality test results to providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and critically ill patients.

"I'm proud that an innovative company like Eurofins Viracor has chosen to call Kansas home," said Governor Laura Kelly. "Beyond providing 235 more Kansans with high-quality jobs, Eurofins Viracor will continue its crucial work to keep our nation safe and healthy."

"Governor Kelly's Kansas Framework for Growth specifically targets recruiting additional company headquarters and enhancing our state's bioscience sector," Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. "Eurofins Viracor is the type of visionary company we want to attract to Kansas."

To learn more, please visit: Eurofins Viracor grand opening.

About Viracor

Eurofins Viracor has over 30 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients. Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 61,000 staff across a network of 940 laboratories in 59 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Eurofins Viracor LLC