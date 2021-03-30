Euromed S.A. Celebrates 50 Years of Scientific Discovery and Botanical Extract Manufacturing Excellence

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the globe, employees at Euromed's seven administrative offices and three production facilities will reflect on the corporate contributions of phytomedicine researchers and chemical engineers that came before them and mark the golden anniversary of the firm.

Euromed is recognizing the longstanding business support of leading manufacturers in 50 countries as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. These companies rely on Euromed to provide new botanical medicinal discoveries to address health concerns and support wellbeing. The company experienced record growth in 2020 responding to heightened consumer demand in their desire to prioritize health against an unprecedented global threat. Euromed S.A. is a GMP certified manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of botanical origin and has been fully operational since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

The firm has botanical medicine roots that trace back more than 100 years. The business arose from the early founding of Dr. Madaus & Company by three brothers Dr. Gerhard Madaus, M.D., Friedemund and Hans Madaus in 1919. They launched the company with the vision to develop pharmaceutical products based on traditional natural science with modern methods of research and to fulfill their belief in the efficacy and safety of naturally derived medicinal products for ill patients in Germany and beyond. Euromed was inaugurated in 1971 for the purpose of supplying medicinal botanical extracts to the Madaus Company and later to other leading European pharmaceutical firms. In 2019, Euromed was acquired by one of the leading German pharmaceutical firm, The Dermapharm Group.

"Our 50th anniversary celebrates our expansion into servicing health-oriented consumers on five continents," said Javier Roig, Chief Executive Office for Euromed S.A. "Leading pharmaceutical, food and dietary supplement firms are reliant on Euromed's standardized extract to maximize the biological efficacy of their formulations."

Euromed will recognize the contribution of its current and former employees and valued customers at an anniversary celebration at its Mollet Del Valles, Barcelona, Spain headquarters in September 2021, if pandemic travel restrictions are liberated by that time. Regional Catalonia Spanish government representatives are expected to be in attendance.

Euromed Celebrates 50 Years of Remarkable Achievements including:

Manufacturing the 1st standardized milk thistle extract for use in the world's leading registered phytomedicinal product in 1971.

Incorporating Euromed USA , Inc. in 1995, its first North American corporate headquarters.

, Inc. in 1995, its first North American corporate headquarters. Establishing a processing and procurement facility for saw palmetto fruit in central Florida in 2004 and financially supporting the conservation group, The Everglades Foundation in 2012.

in 2004 and financially supporting the conservation group, The Everglades Foundation in 2012. Introducing the Phyto-Proof ® seal of quality for herbal supplement labels in 2015, a guarantee of ingredient identity, potency, and purity.

seal of quality for herbal supplement labels in 2015, a guarantee of ingredient identity, potency, and purity. Acquiring Probelte Biotechnologies manufacturing and laboratory facilities in Murcia, Spain in 2017 for pomegranate and olive fruit extract production.

in 2017 for pomegranate and olive fruit extract production. Inaugurating an innovation and research facility and technologically advanced laboratory in 2018 in Mollet Del Valles , Barcelona, Spain .

, . Introducing a portfolio of Spanish fruit and vegetable extracts in 2018 to help consumers benefit from following a nutrition plan based on the Mediterranean diet.

Launching Earth Harmony Organic Extracts® in 2019, the highest level of traceable and sustainable herbal ingredients.

Euromed's innovation and development team has been working diligently to make 2021 its greatest year yet, with more new botanical extract introductions than any other year. Six new standardized extracts will be introduced this year, positioning Euromed at the forefront of industrial botanical product innovation.

About EUROMED:

Founded in 1971 by the German pharmaceutical company MADAUS, EUROMED S.A., now with the Dermapharm Group, is a leading producer of standardized herbal extracts and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of botanical origin for the international pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, and cosmetic industry.

Annually, a biomass of more than 5000 tons is extracted at the company's manufacturing facilities in Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona) and Molina de Segura (Murcia), Spain. The new production plant in Murcia further expands EUROMED's capabilities with eco-friendly technologies that use a proprietary water-based extraction method, the Pure-Hydro Process™.

All extracts comply with worldwide GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) norms, international pharmacopoeias, and regulations. EUROMED has a long history of expertise in research and development, laboratory analysis and extraction technologies and is committed to the highest quality standards in terms of analytical, chemical and evidence-based therapeutic aspects. This experience is now available to the rapidly expanding global nutraceutical market, increasingly seeking pharmaceutical-grade, evidence-based and trusted botanical solutions that support health.

Euromed's US office headquarters is located in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.euromedusa.com or call 877-696-3960.

PRESS CONTACT: Guy Woodman

831-612-6634, [email protected]

SOURCE EUROMED USA, INC.

Related Links

https://www.euromedusa.com

