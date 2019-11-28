Euromedicom Inaugurates the First Edition of FACE ASEAN in Bali, Indonesia - Southeast Asia

With world-class infrastructure and local proficiency in key international languages, as well as the gateway to beautiful beaches and vibrant cites, Euromedicom has chosen Bali as Bali has the potential to be the ideal setting for a new platform in Asian medical aesthetics.

As the popularity and success of FACE UK, FACE ASEAN seeks to extend this brand to the dynamic Southeast Asian market, with a particular focus on the Indonesian and ASEAN region. With all of Euromedicom events around the world, FACE ASEAN strives to combine international expertise from all corners of the world, with local opinion leaders and industry players to bring a milestone event for the aesthetics and anti-aging community.

Euromedicom is offering the opportunity for aesthetic practitioners and other doctors in the ASEAN region to access world-class content without the need for a long flight. Euromedicom simultaneously offer the chance for intrepid doctors from around the world to discover an attractive new destination in Indonesia – a strategic gateway to all of Southeast Asia.

As with FACE - UK, the inaugural ASEAN edition will offer a program of utmost scientific caliber, with lectures and demonstrations that are highly practical and useful to all doctors practicing aesthetic procedures. Bali also serves as modern city which from which to launch an exploration into the rest of the region. FACE ASEAN Bali is a collaboration among World Society of Interdisciplinary Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine (WOSIAM), Informa Markets, Euromedicom and PT Pamerindo Indonesia, powered by Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC).

Founded in 1999, Euromedicom has grown over the years to be among the most successful organizers of Aesthetic and Anti-Aging congresses around the world.

Our flagship AMWC in Monaco has become internationally renowned for delivering the highest quality scientific content and showcasing the latest industry innovations. Today, we have successfully geo-cloned this model throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. In addition to the AMWC family, there is also the FACE and ICAD series, along with The Cosmetic Surgery Series first in Las Vegas and now in Miami. Overall, Euromedicom organizes 16 aesthetic and anti-aging events around the world.

The organizers of FACE in the UK, AMWC in Monaco, and ICAD in Bangkok bring their expertise and experience to an all new setting in Bali, Indonesia. FACE ASEAN will be a unique platform which will merge international networks and leading figures from around the world, with local leaders and influencer.

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

