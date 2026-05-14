Banorte, led by Carlos Hank González, is recognized as the "Best Foreign Trade Finance Provider" by Global Finance

For the second time, it receives this recognition thanks to its solid performance in operating volume, sustained growth, technological innovation, quality of service and execution capacity in specialized foreign trade financing solutions

MEXICO CITY, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte received for the second time the award for "Best Foreign Trade Financing Provider in Mexico" granted by Global Finance magazine in the "Best Trade Finance Providers 2026" awards. This distinction recognizes his leadership in foreign trade financing and his strategic role in the development of Mexico's international trade.

Among the elements evaluated to receive this award are: Banorte's solid performance in operating volume, sustained growth, technological innovation, quality of service and execution capacity in specialized foreign trade financing solutions in an increasingly complex and competitive global context.

Since the entry into force of the TMEC and the process of relocating production chains to Mexico, Banorte has positioned itself among the main players in the national market, registering double-digit growth in its Foreign Trade Financial Solutions business.

Global Finance also recognized Banorte's leadership in technological innovation, since more than 85% of letter of credit, bank guarantees and financing operations are carried out digitally through its specialized platform. In addition, Banorte is the first bank in Latin America to automate the review of letter of credit documents using artificial intelligence, improving operational efficiency and response times.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banorte, commented: "This recognition from Global Finance validates the effectiveness of our long-term strategy in financial solutions to foreign trade. In this way, at Banorte we accompany the growth and development of companies so that they are more competitive and gain growth opportunities in Mexico, North America and other global markets."

With this recognition, Banorte reaffirms its commitment to continue investing in specialized talent, technology and innovation to boost foreign trade, business competitiveness and economic growth in the country.

About Global Finance

Since 1987, Global Finance is a publication specializing in the global financial system with a presence in more than 160 countries, which aims to help corporate leaders, bankers and investors define the course of global business and finance. Their recognitions have become an essential parameter for assessing the performance and strength of financial institutions.

For a complete list of the Global Finance awards, click here.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and legal entities through its banking businesses, brokerage house, fund operator, insurer, pensions, lessor and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and remittance company.

GFNorte also integrates Afore XXI Banorte, one of the most important outlets in the country for asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 35,176 employees, 1,223 branches, 12,265 ATMs, 258,469 Point of Sale Terminals, and 45,473 correspondent offices.

LinkedIn: Grupo Financiero Banorte

X: @GFBanorte_mx

Facebook: Grupo Financiero Banorte

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SOURCE Banorte