Euromoney TRADEDATA Launches ViewXone, a Search-centric Reference Data Workflow Tool for the Derivatives Front, Middle and Back Office

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney TRADEDATA today announced the launch of ViewXone (https://www.euromoneytradedata.com/data-services/viewxone), a cloud based service for exchange and reference data.

ViewXone offers instant access to high quality, normalised and detailed exchange and reference data on global futures and options contracts, defined by the user across data item, asset class and exchange coverage.

Commenting on its latest workflow product, Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA, said: "We recognise that supplying high quality reference data in today's modern operations environment, has to be complemented by delivery tools that optimise data integration into clients' workflows. ViewXone is part of TRADEDATA Central's suite of cloud based workflow products, designed to deliver data where it is needed and avoid the cost of data feeds and related infrastructure."

ViewXone addresses the issues of siloed data in a business, including inaccurate data, process failures leading to out trades and the more expensive integration of new functional applications, where silo legacy costs and merging large complex feeds remain a challenge for technology groups.

"ViewXone reimagines Euromoney TRADEDATAs online presence by opening up our entire product suite and full set of data assets to consumers wanting to get the data important to them, as and when they need it whether that be reference, calendar, instrument symbology or regulatory reporting data across over 100 global exchanges and 100,000 listed future and option contracts," said Gregg Whitbread, Business Development Director.

About Euromoney TRADEDATA

Euromoney TRADEDATA provides an aggregation service for the global exchange traded derivatives. Recognised as the specialists and innovators in the futures and options market, we are now aiming to become innovators in other asset markets. The up to date market data we provide is essential for accurate and timely settlement of trades without the additional overheads of collating, validating and maintaining in-house data.

We pride ourselves in being able to offer highly customised data feeds to integrate with any client application whether proprietary or vendor based.

We supply instrument data for over 100,000 contracts on over 110+ exchanges and are the reference data solution of choice for the world's top tier financial organisations, exchanges and regulators.

